TikToker Mizzy banned from uploading videos without permission after filming himself entering frightened family's home

TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban after posting a "prank" video in which he entered a family home in London without permission. Picture: Facebook / social media

By Chris Samuel

TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban after posting a "prank" video in which he filmed himself entering a frightened family's home without permission.

The 18-year-old, whose real name is Bacari Ogarro, shared a clip of the May 15 incident online saying: "Walking into random houses, let’s go” before entering an affluent house in Hackney, east London as an alarmed woman asks what he's doing.

She is then heard calling for her partner, who tries to get Mizzy and another person to leave, telling them: "We've got kids."

He then films himself briefly sitting on a sofa before finally leaving.

Ogarro has caused outrage with a number of social media "pranks", including videos in which he appears to run off with a woman's dog, and rip up books in a library.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Appearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Ogarro admitted breaching a Community Protection Notice that prevented him from causing harassment, alarm or distress, as he apologised for the "stupid" home-entering stunt.

The controversial TikTok prankster received a social media ban over the incident. Picture: Social media

He was was ordered to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £85.

The teenager was also made subject to two-year criminal behaviour order, banning him from trespass or uploading videos to social media without prior documented consent all those who featuring in the footage.

Ogarro apologised over the "stupid" stunt. Picture: Facebook

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement on Monday that Ogarro had been arrested following an investigation into footage shared online.

"The arrest follows an investigation into social media footage which featured a number of incidents, including apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners."