'I quit pranks': TikToker 'Mizzy' vows no more stunts as he plans to move forward with 'social media career'

TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban. Picture: Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

Controversial TikToker 'Mizzy' has told fans that he has "quit" pranks as he plans a social media career.

Speaking to his fans, 'Mizzy' said: "It's been a long-time coming but it's something that's necessary to move on with my career, my social media career and how I want to move.

"You guys have fallen into my trap already - I've planted a seed in your mind. I'm already up there as the UK's biggest prank star...love or hate it, it is what it is."

'Mizzy', whose real name is Bacari Ogarro, was slapped with a two-year video ban after posting a series of "prank" videos, including one in which he filmed himself entering a frightened family's home without permission.

The 18-year-old shared a clip of the incident online on May 15 saying: "Walking into random houses, let’s go” before entering an affluent house in Hackney, east London as an alarmed woman asks what he's doing.

She is then heard calling for her partner, who tries to get Mizzy and another person to leave, telling them: "We've got kids."

He then films himself briefly sitting on a sofa before finally leaving.

Ogarro has caused outrage with a number of social media "pranks", including videos in which he appears to run off with a woman's dog, and rip up books in a library.

The controversial TikTok prankster received a social media ban over the incident. Picture: Social media

Appearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Ogarro admitted breaching a Community Protection Notice that prevented him from causing harassment, alarm or distress, as he apologised for the "stupid" home-entering stunt.

He was was ordered to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £85.

The teenager was also made subject to two-year criminal behaviour order, banning him from trespass or uploading videos to social media without prior documented consent all those who featuring in the footage.

Ogarro apologised over the "stupid" stunt. Picture: Facebook

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement on Monday that Ogarro had been arrested following an investigation into footage shared online.

"The arrest follows an investigation into social media footage which featured a number of incidents, including apparently unsolicited approaches made towards members of the public in the street or on transport, and entering addresses without the apparent permission of the owners."