Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover

22 December 2022, 20:23

Melissa Fleur Afshar

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

'It's a disgrace!' the former senior policy advisor to Gordon Brown told LBC, suggesting "Grant Shapps should explain" why this funding came about.

The UK government has pledged up to £4.5bn to fund Octopus' takeover of collapsed energy company Bulb - and former policy advisor to Gordon Brown, Nick Butler, is less than pleased with the news.

The now visiting professor at Kings College London told LBC:

"[The takeover] will not be paid by the government, it's going to be paid by consumers. It is part of the deal set up through Ofgem the regulator so that if any of their energy companies go broke, their customers are transferred properly and spammed quickly to another supplier, but that is not a free process."

Tom Swarbrick had questioned the former advisor on why it had become necessary for the government to fund Octopus to take over Bulb.

Mr Butler then revealed that the money the government will be putting forward to Octopus will have originated from consumers.

"30 energy firms have failed because of poor regulation by Ofgem," said Mr Butler.

"That total cost is £8.7bn. On the public accounts committee calculation, the first 29 [failed energy firms] cost £2.7bn. That's £94.00 for every household in the UK, and that will take that household figure to over £200.00 a year."

Mr Butler continued that the National Audit Council and Public Accounts Committee have investigated what's happened.

"No one has resigned," said the ex-policy advisor angrily.

"What's not been done is looking at why this happened, which is a complete failure of Ofgem!"

"One director has resigned honourably because she thought the whole approach of Ofgem was wrong. The chief executive is still there, [and so are] the chairman and board members who have overseen this terribly light regulation which has allowed companies which are not properly capitalised to keep trading, and we are all paying for it," continued Mr Butler.

He went on to say that he'd like to "see" a complete audit of why it costs so much.

"It's a disgrace," said Mr Butler.

"You should get Grant Shapps on your programme to absolutely explain why this came about, and what he's doing to change Ofgem!"

READ MORE: Energy regulator Ofgem "extremely concerned" as almost 200 people left without gas for a week

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC

Predatory men may take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says Tom Swarbrick caller

Predatory men can take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says worried caller

The 'granny-drop'

'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up

Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough

Bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects

LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick

'What is Conservative about hammering the working poor?' Tom Swarbrick asks Tory MP

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 21/11 | Watch again

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 17/10 | Watch again

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian wife who told soldier husband to 'rape Ukrainian women'

Russian who urged soldier husband to 'rape Ukrainian women' on international wanted list

Airports could shut in a worst case scenario during Border Force industrial action, a top official has suggested.

Border force strike action could cause UK airports to close

Doctor holding a Strep A culture

Five more children have died from Strep A bringing death toll in UK to 24

Cleveland Police headquarters, Middlesborough.

Murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman discovered in Teeside flat

The car was taken from a driveway in South Parade, Ossett

Parents 'terrified' after car stolen with young child in back seat

Emergency services responded to the fire only to find a weed factory

Cops find haul of cannabis in ex-police station after bungling drug dealers spark huge fire trying to nick electricity
Ambulances pass in central London, as thousands of ambulance...

Ambulance workers to stage two more strikes in January

The controversal Gender Recognition Reform Bill has been passed overwhelmingly by MSPs..

Controversial law allowing teens as young as 16 to legally change gender passed in Scottish Parliament
James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm
Scottish Bill

Caller urges people to focus on how Gender Recognition Bill 'benefits young trans people'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

12 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

12 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

12 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile