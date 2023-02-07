Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says

By Grace Parsons

Following on from Scotland's trans row, ex-First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond says women are now supporting Tory over SNP because of Nicola Sturgeon's Gender Reform Bill.

Ex-First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond told Tom Swarbrick that some women are now supporting a Tory government over the SNP because the "self-indulgence" of Nicola Sturgeon threatens single-sex spaces.

The former minister told Tom: "Dedicated women's rights campaigners, who have fought to have single-sex spaces over a period of many years - it's a valued thing for them - are now supporting a Tory government at Westminster over their own parliament in Scotland - that must be a bad thing for Scottish independence."

"I think the legislation that is self-identification undermines the protection of single-sex spaces... if the First Minister now takes this to court and this becomes a dominating issue over a long period of time, if you choose to fight with Westminster on an area where you can't even defend your own position coherently, it will inevitably do great damage."

READ MORE: 'Some daft imported ideology': Alex Salmond accuses Sturgeon of damaging Scottish independence push with trans row

This comes after Mr Salmond branded the saga as "self-indulgent nonsense" on Saturday, with Mrs Sturgeon engaging in "some daft ideology imported from elsewhere" that "borders on the totally absurd".

A recent YouGov poll put support for independence at 47%, down from 53%, while backing for the SNP at Westminster was on 42%.

READ MORE: Trans double rapist will be moved out of Scotland's all-women jail, Nicola Sturgeon says