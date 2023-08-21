Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

21 August 2023, 13:34

We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

As Lucy Letby is given a whole life order for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more, Tom Swarbrick said it was important to get to the bottom of her "horrendous crimes".

Tom Swarbrick said: "I take the government's point that it might be quicker to do a non-statutory inquiry, but I don't think people want speed.

"They want this inquiry to be effective because the crimes committed by Lucy Letby are so horrendous."

She was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven babies and had attempted to kill six more.

READ MORE: 'A cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder': Killer nurse Lucy Letby to die behind bars

Tom also mentioned the investigation underway for "potentially 30 other babies who suffered suspicious incidents" at the Countess of Chester Hospital where the neonatal nurse worked, as well as another hospital in Liverpool.

"This is so serious that speed doesn't matter if the inquiry that is launched is going to get to the bottom of what went so catastrophically wrong within the NHS, when claims were made time and time again about the performance of this particular nurse", Tom reiterated.

Caller says parents should forgive Lucy Letby

He branded it a "complete disgrace" that senior clinicians who worked on Letby's ward and tried to sound the alarm "were ignored to the point of being told that they had to write her a letter of apology".

Tom called for a judge to be appointed for an inquiry and for evidence and information to be brought forward, "otherwise, we are going to have to satisfy ourselves with having a system within the NHS that allows people who are meant to be accountable to go unaccountable".

"That's not right for anybody", he added.

READ MORE: ‘I’m horrified that someone so evil exists’: Heartbroken parents blame themselves as baby killer Letby is sentenced

As the sentencing went underway, Mr Justice Goss remarked on the "premeditation, calculation, and cunning" with which the neonatal nurse committed her crimes.

"Loving parents have been robbed of their children...siblings have to live without their brothers and sisters", he added.

Lucy Letby refused to attend her sentencing in person.

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

