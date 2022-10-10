Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

By Sam Sholli

Tom Swarbrick has declared that he's not sure if Home Secretary Suella Braverman is pro-growth or anti-growth.

Tom opened his monologue by saying: "There is a split in Cabinet opening up between what we might loosely term the pro and anti growth coalitions.

"Given that the government has yet to really nail down what they mean by growth, I'm confused about who is on what side of the pro or anti growth divide.

"On the one side you have Cabinet ministers like the Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who says the number of people coming to the UK to the tens of thousands - that immigration is just too high [and] we need to train our own workforce.

"I'm not sure whether that makes her pro or anti growth, to be honest.

"On the other side, in either the pro or anti growth coalition, you have people like the Prime Minister who is seemingly quite happy to allow more people into the country to fill the vacancies that we need filling."

Tom later branded it "a bit odd" that the Home Secretary thinks "we have too many students coming into this country who are propping up, frankly, substandard courses in inadequate institutions".

He pointed out that "foreign students provide enormous economic growth to those institutions, many of whom pay a lot more than domestic students to attend."

Tom then said: "So, again, I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro or anti growth."