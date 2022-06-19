Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

19 June 2022, 13:12 | Updated: 19 June 2022, 13:15

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday again here.

Amid reports food prices could go up by 15% over the summer, adding to the stress on families, Marks and Spencers Food board member and former CEO of Sainsbury's Justin King joined LBC.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned a series of strikes set to hit the rail network next week will "punish millions of innocent people". Chief Spokesperson for Network Rail Kevin Groves spoke to Swarbrick on Sunday.

Tom was also joined by the General Secretary of the RMT, the union that has organised the strike, Mick Lynch. The RMT defended its upcoming rail strikes and said it's "not asking for the world" as it called for a seven per cent pay rise in line with the rising costs of living.

Former Justice of the UK Supreme Court Lord Sumption joined Tom to discuss the government's hint that it could pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights, and Labour was represented by Shadow Levelling up Secretary and Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy.

Irish ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill joined LBC amid claims that any move to withdraw from the European Convention of Human Rights would represent a threat to the Good Friday Agreement.

