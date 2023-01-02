Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 January 2023, 09:00

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Iain Dale tells listeners that he "doesn't believe" in Proportional representation for Westminster elections but does for local elections.

This is the moment in 2022 Iain Dale told listeners the "importance" of talking about changing the voting system.

It happened as a Labour conference votes to put a pledge to introduce proportional representation in the manifesto despite Starmer ruling it out – as it happened.

Iain started by telling listeners that he thinks it's "important" to talk about changing the voting system, adding that you can never have a "perfect" voting system so it's understandable that people want to reform it.

He said: "But of course, if you want to reform it you've got to have a clear idea of what you want to replace it with.

Iain went on to tell listeners that the problem over the years has been that advocates of proportional representation are unable to "adequately explain" what they want to replace first-past-the-post with.

