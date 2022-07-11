Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

11 July 2022, 13:12

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year says immigration lawyer
Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year says immigration lawyer. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Britain should take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year as part of a global programme to fix the refugee crisis, according to a top legal expert.

Ivon Sampson, principle immigration lawyer at PRIVATUS, argued the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) should coordinate a new scheme to distribute refugees around the world.

Prospective asylum seekers would be able to apply for refugee status at processing centers around the globe, with those crossing the English Channel in boats sent to one of the centers whilst their claims are assessed.

Countries would then be allocated a set number of asylum seekers to take in from the centers, based on their population size and GDP.

Appearing on Tom Swarbrick's LBC show Mr Sampson said: "Once an asylum claim succeeds they [the UNHCR] should determine where they get sent to, and each country should take their fair share according to their population and GDP.

"I personally think we should accept about 100,000 people a year - that would be our fair share.

READ MORE: James O'Brien blasts Rwanda refugee scheme for appealing to 'vile racists'

"Countries like Germany and France are doing exactly that."

Mr Sampson added that any asylum seekers with family members in the UK "should have a right to come here" as well.

The proposed scheme would replace the Government's current Rwanda plan, under which prospective refugees who arrive across the English Channel by boat will be sent to the central African country for processing.

If their applications are approved, they will then be granted refugee status in Rwanda, but will not be eligible to return to the UK.

However due to legal challenges none of those who crossed the Channel have yet been sent to Rwanda, with more court battles upcoming.

READ MORE: Refugee who was 'raped and beaten' after deportation brands Rwanda plan a 'death sentence'

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

34 mins ago

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

3 hours ago

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

18 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Boy, 15, given life sentence for murder of Ava White, 12, in Liverpool
A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher
Archie Battersbee "has no prospect of recovery", a court has heard

Archie Battersbee 'has no prospect of recovery', hospital lawyers tell court
Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged over an alleged £400m fraud

Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over ‘£400m offshore assets'
Eleven MPs have now thrown their hat in the ring, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt.

Who will replace Boris? The Tory contenders battling to become Britain's next PM
Boris Johnson revealed he won't publicly back any leadership candidate

Boris won't 'ruin any candidate's chances' as 11 Tories line up in leadership battle
A school in Peterborough is being urged to change its PE kit policy (stock pic).

School petition calls for students to wear PE kit all day over changing room 'anxiety'
Stonemason James Markham, 45, was stabbed to death outside his home

Boy guilty of murdering dad-of-three who confronted gang of yobs ‘who abused his daughter’
Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec