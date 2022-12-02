Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

By Madeleine Wilson

The caller takes aim at Prince Harry and Megan, labelling saying their new docu-series is the final "nail in the coffin" for having a relationship with the Royal Family in the future.

Katherine from Wandsworth spoke to Tom Swarbrick after an emotional trailer of Harry and Megan's new documentary series was released on Thursday.

The trailer caught raw moments of Meghan crying as well as showing black and white images of the couple from throughout their relationship.

The film then immediately cuts away to a shot focusing on William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes sitting behind them.

Katherine told Tom: "I just can't get my head around it.

"It's ridiculous I think personally and I think it's hugely disrespectful."

The caller went on to say that with both Harry's book and their televised interview with Opera in 2021 this was their opportunity to "make their point" from a "backstage view" of the Royal Family, adding that this was "only their version of it".

Katherine said: "If it goes anything like the Oprah interview where lies were proved, you don't know what this documentary could come out with."

She then said: "I just think it's disgusting that he's actually using his family and selling them down the river to make money."

