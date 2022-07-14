'Tories won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

'Tory members won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller. Picture: Alamy

By Fiona Jones

The Conservative Party members will not vote Rishi Sunak as PM due to 'racism', alleges this caller.

A poll of Tory members has revealed that Penny Mordaunt is the clear favourite to be the next Prime Minister, head and shoulders above the other contenders.

By contrast, Rishi Sunak has performed badly in the members' polling - despite receiving the most votes by MPs in the first round of the leadership race.

He received a clear win with 88 votes. In second was Penny Mordaunt receiving 67 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss coming in third with 50.

While MPs are ready for a non-white Prime Minister, caller Michael insists, wider party members are not due to "racism."

He told LBC: "They're ready for a female Prime Minister for the third time, but they're not ready for a non-white Prime Minister."

He continued that while Mr Sunak was elected, "It's very different being an MP where you're one of 620 to being the Prime Minister where every day you're making decisions that matter the most."

LBC's Tom Swarbrick pushed against the allegations: "I just think that as a reason for Sunak not to win is far too easy and evidence-free to suggest."

Former leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has revealed he is backing Mr Sunak after being knocked out of the race, branding the former Chancellor has having a "formidable ability" to tackle the economy.

The next round of the Tory leadership race is underway, with the following still head-to-head:

Rishi Sunak, 88 votes

Penny Mordaunt, 67 votes

Liz Truss, 50 votes

Kemi Badenoch, 40 votes

Tom Tugendhat, 37 votes

Suella Braverman, 32 votes

Follow the latest on LBC.