Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

By Grace Parsons

Ex-Dyson employee says that James Dyson is a "complete dinosaur" when it comes to his views about how a workplace should be run.

After James Dyson condemned new government plans to extend employees’ rights to work from home, this LBC caller told Tom Swarbrick what it was like to work for the Dyson founder.

In an article for The Times, Mr Dyson labelled the government's plans as “economically illiterate and staggeringly self-defeating”.

This ex-Dyson employee shared with Tom: "It's a horrendous place to work...he likes to be able to see everyone working from one spot in the office."

The caller went on to brand James Dyson as a "complete dinosaur" because of his "Victorian" approach to management.

The ex-employee concluded: "It's very much anti-trust...during the very first lockdown, there was an email sent to all employees saying you need to be back in the office Monday morning even though that was against government guidelines."

