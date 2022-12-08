Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

8 December 2022, 20:44

By Grace Parsons

Ex-Dyson employee says that James Dyson is a "complete dinosaur" when it comes to his views about how a workplace should be run.

After James Dyson condemned new government plans to extend employees’ rights to work from home, this LBC caller told Tom Swarbrick what it was like to work for the Dyson founder.

In an article for The Times, Mr Dyson labelled the government's plans as “economically illiterate and staggeringly self-defeating”.

This ex-Dyson employee shared with Tom: "It's a horrendous place to work...he likes to be able to see everyone working from one spot in the office."

READ MORE: 'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A

The caller went on to brand James Dyson as a "complete dinosaur" because of his "Victorian" approach to management.

The ex-employee concluded: "It's very much anti-trust...during the very first lockdown, there was an email sent to all employees saying you need to be back in the office Monday morning even though that was against government guidelines."

READ MORE: 'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough

Bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects

LBC caller argues bricklaying, plumbing, and healthcare should be core subjects for children

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick

'What is Conservative about hammering the working poor?' Tom Swarbrick asks Tory MP

Chancellor forgotten about working poor

Teacher complains that the UK's economic crisis forces them to put house reno on hold

Swarbrick 16/11/22

'The economy would be in better shape had Brexit not happened': Ex-Bank of England economist Michael Saunders

Tom Swarbrick and Kwajo Tweneboa discuss poor living conditions

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

Tories

The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 17/10 | Watch again

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Getty images

Female Twitter employees sue company saying they disproportionately targeted women in mass sackings of staff
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Champagne-swilling Putin vows more missile strikes on Ukraine

It's thought the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Pininfarina Cabriolet is the last unrestored example in existence.

Incredibly rare Ferrari abandoned in garage goes on sale in US for staggering sum

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing
The victims include Stella-Lily McCorkindale, 5, and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, who both died after contracting the infection.

15 children have now died from Strep A since September, official figures show

National Police Air Service footage shows the man being followed by the cows

Man on the run gets herded up by cows in field

Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Anne Sacoolas has been spared jail

Harry Dunn's mum finally has 'closure' as her son's killer Anne Sacoolas is sentenced for killing teen in crash
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/12 | Watch Again

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

11 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

11 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile