Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch live from 10am

17 July 2022, 09:19

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

As Conservative Home polling shows Kemi Badenoch has opened up a double-digit lead, Business minister Greg Hands outlines the case for Rishi Sunak as PM.

Backing Tom Tugendhat in the leadership contest, Chair of the Northern Research Group and Conservative MP Jake Berry.

For Labour, Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Backing Penny Mordaunt, Conservative MP George Freeman who resigned as Science Minister last Thursday.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show

'Tory members won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

'Tories won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

Etonian blasts Tories over 'absurd, subsidised' charitable status for private schools

Etonian backs Starmer over 'absurd' charitable status for private schools

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC

Exclusive
Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Jeremy Hunt backs Rwanda-style plan and hits out at 'unfunded tax cuts' promised by rivals

Treasury of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

History will judge Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'No plans' for reciprocal charge as Brits face €7 fee to enter Schengen Area
The minister confirmed there were no plans for vaccine passports in pubs

Vaccine passports will not be required for pubs, minister tells LBC
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments
The third wave of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England may have peaked, new figures suggest

UK could be 'over the edge' of the third wave of Covid-19, commentator says
The warning comes just weeks ahead of the rules changing

Brewery owner brands 'pingdemic' an 'existential threat' to businesses
Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful competitor' in female weightlifting, says Olympic gender adviser

Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful female competitor', says ex-Olympic adviser
Jamal was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Son's heartfelt plea to PM over father trapped in Afghanistan 'surrounded by Taliban'
Youtubers who tricked Piers Corbyn tell LBC they're more 'sorry for those he's conning'

Youtubers who tricked Piers Corbyn tell LBC they're more 'sorry for those he's conning'
UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor confirms

UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 01/08 | Watch in Full

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holidaymakers complained of 'boiling' conditions at Gatwick departure gates

Holidaymakers ‘passing out’ in Gatwick terminals amid UK heatwave
Meghan Markle reportedly rejected the Queen's request for her to reconcile her differences with her father

‘Queen and Charles urged Meghan to try to reconcile with her father,’ book claims
An Amber weather warning is in place and people are being advised to only travel if essential

Amber weather warning begins as medics warn of deadly ‘ferocious heat’ next week
A national emergency has been declared and a 'red alert' has been issued for the heatwave

Heatwave UK: expert advice on getting to sleep, and how to keep safe in 40C heat
Boris is believed to have been at Chequers instead of the Cobra meetings

Where's Boris? PM skips second emergency heatwave Cobra meeting 'to host Chequers party'
Ponte Vecchio, Florence

British man, 40, found dead and woman seriously injured 'after erotic game went wrong'
Rishi Sunak has pledged to scrap EU red tape

Sunak vows to scrap EU red tape in 100 days as Tory leadership race tightens
The Duchess of Cornwall's 75th Birthday Portrait

Clarence House shares official picture to mark Camilla's 75th birthday
'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile