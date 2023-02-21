Tom Swarbrick says Tory NI protocol row is 'dangerous and embrassing'

By Abbie Reynolds

Amid pressure for Rishi Sunak to settle the Northern Ireland Protocol bill, Tom Swarbrick shared his thoughts on Conservative MPs coming out against the PM's Brexit plans.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin who said the NI Protocol needed to be completely re-established despite voting for the Brexit deal with secured it back in 2019.

After speaking to the MP Tom shared his complete despair at the stance taken by MPs like Sir Jenkin.

Letting out a large sigh, Tom said: "I mean, what to say, what to say? Ministers willing to resign from the government if a Brexit deal risks Northern Ireland's place within the UK.

"The same people who voted for the deal in 2019, as Sir Bernard Jenkin described - because he voted for it to - as a car crash, precisely because it risked Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom."

"How many times did people say that to the ERG and those saying that [Theresa] May's deal was all far too close, far too 'EUie'?" Tom asked.

"They're now looking to either reject or find a way of backing up a deal that would move the UK closer to the EU in closer various regards."

He concluded: "It's not even frustrating, it's embarrassing, it's absurd. It's dangerous is what it is."