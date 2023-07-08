'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

8 July 2023, 07:16

Tom Swarbrick on how a pay deal for teachers may be funded

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Tom Swarbrick gave his reaction as members of the National Educational Union (NEU) walked out for the second time this week, saying it was shocking that a possible pay deal may be funded from existing budgets.

Tom Swarbrick said: "What I do really think is absolutely shocking is that a pay award, whatever it might end up being, might not be funded by new money - that schools would have to find that money to award the pay rise from existing budgets as the buildings creak and the resources to teach with dry up.

"It is completely counterproductive from the government's point of view, because whilst a pay rise might help in the short term, long term the work for teachers gets harder and doing the job gets more difficult with less money floating around.

READ MORE: Teachers on strike for second day this week, with many schools closed fully or partially on Friday

"They've already lost nine per cent of teachers, and from the people I know who are still in the job, who are still teaching, they all say that it's becoming very, very hard and isn't viewed by them as a career for life which I think is what teaching was.

"Outside of medicine and the law, teaching was a lifelong career. I'm not sure whether it is now."

Tom Swarbrick stresses not enough people are saving for retirement

He then asked his listeners: "If you're teaching now, fast-forward 10 years. Do you see yourself staying in the job?"

This is the seventh time since February that the NEU has participated in industrial action.

Back in April, the union boss Kevin Courtney told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that teachers "regret" the disruption being caused by their strike action.

The government made a one-off payment offer of £1,000 this school year, a 4.3% rise in the next academic year, and the provision of a task force with the aim of reducing the workload on teachers.

READ MORE: Teachers 'regret' disruptive strikes, union boss says, as tens of thousands walk out on Thursday in pay dispute

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation

Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'

Tom Swarbrick reacts to the Rwanda policy

'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data

Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'

Chris Brown was initially signed up to join the expedition.

Friend of Hamish Harding paid £110,000 to join Titanic submarine expedition but pulled out over ‘safety concerns’

Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped

Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC

Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election

Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition

'I was even ignoring my family': Leading human perception expert compares the addictive nature of TikTok to gambling

'I was even ignoring my family': Human perception expert Dr Brian Boxer Wachler likens TikTok to gambling

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Tom Moore 'would have hated' the attempt to build a spa complex under his name, a friend has said

'Captain Tom would have hated what is going on': hero's friend slams family building spa in name of his charity
Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash.

'Adored by everyone': Family pay tribute to girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon crash - as second pupil, 8, fights for life
Ruth Perry committed suicide

School run by Ruth Perry - who took own life - upgraded to 'good'

Sources allege the show could be in its 'final days'.

Brexit and climate change: Storylines that caused EastEnders viewers to switch off as soap’s future thrown into question
Selena Lau, 8, has been named as the victim of the crash.

'Adored and loved by everyone': Wimbledon crash victim, 8, named and pictured as family pay tribute
The nuclear bombers were deployed for drills.

Putin scrambles nuclear bomber planes in ‘war game’ ahead of NATO summit

Ukraine had been asking for cluster munitions for some time

'We're not looking to start WW3': US defends decision to send controversial weapon banned in 100 countries to Ukraine
The security guard was praised for stopping the sunbed hoggers

Heroic security guard patrols Tenerife resort removing towels from sunloungers in blow to bed hogs
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Captain Tom's legacy must not be soured by the antics of his daughter and son-in-law

We can only hope this latest controversy does not overshadow Captain Tom's achievements and legacy

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile