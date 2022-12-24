Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This is the moment in 2022 when a Tom Swarbrick caller expressed her “rage” after a minister suggested young people were “plodding” along with their money.

Former Economic Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller had said: “If you are 25 and 26, we want to give you the opportunity to say ‘Hey if I’m successful, I can keep more of my money if I’m successful- the incentives for me to take that risk not to do the plodding normal thing.’"

Dina in Ealing, who works in A&E, called Tom Swarbrick to respond to the minister’s comments.

She said: “I am literally shaking with rage at the idea that people who work hard for a living to keep this country going are considered plodders by our government.

“How utterly insulting, how despicable can he possibly have been?”

