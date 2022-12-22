'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC

22 December 2022, 19:41 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 19:50

By Abbie Reynolds

"I won't stop for no one": Melissa Sloan was kicked out of her child's school play for her heavily tatted appearance, but tells LBC she "can't stop" getting more tattoos because it's "addictive".

"It's my face my body my life", heavily tatted mum Melissa Sloan told Tom Swarbrick.

The mother claims to have been refused a seat at her child's school nativity, due to her appearance.

Tom Swarbrick brought Melissa onto the show to get insight into her life as a person presenting an alternative image.

She said since the story hit the papers she said she has experienced "more discrimination online [and] on TikTok".

"It's getting worst" she declared but explained that she "expects" it. "I have it all the time [so] I just stay in the house," she told Tom.

Melissa said she finds herself in hostile environments constantly, as she detailed being turned away from a pub and treated rudely by staff whilst her daughter was in the hospital.

Her experience at her child's nativity "shocked" her she said explaining how she had to watch her child's nativity from a recording her partner took.

Acknowlging the religious nature of a Nativity and the upside down crucifixes tattooed on the mother's face, Tom asked:

"On your forehead you have a collection of crucifixes and some of them are turned upside down - the suggestion is that they might be related to something satanic. What do they mean to you?"

"I was getting people staring and everything so I thought I'll put crosses on to keep 'em away. Keep the haters away." came Melissa's reply.

"I may as well go for the full monty," she said.

Tom Swarbrick: "I just wondered whether for a school nativity play having a mum in there whose got a satantic symbol on her forehead maybe that's why they deemed it appropriate [to kick her out]"

She assured Tom she doesn't worship the devil.

The mother revealed that she had three layers of tattoos on her face:

"I keep going over and over again, it's addictive I can't stop... my body's all covered. People can't understand why I keep doing it to myself but it's like having a drink or a fag, it's an addiction.

"I won't stop for no one."

"I love it" she said "I feel complete... I love being me".

Melissa doesn't go to a tattoo studio to complete her look her partner does it, she confessed: "He doesn't really want to do it but I make him do it."

Melissa Sloan triggered varying opinions from our listeners:

