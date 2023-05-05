Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election

5 May 2023, 19:00

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joins party members in Chatham, Kent, where Labour has taken overall control of Medway Council for the first time since 1998 after winning 30 of its 59 seats in the local elections. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joins party members in Chatham, Kent, where Labour has taken overall control of Medway Council for the first time since 1998 after winning 30 of its 59 seats in the local elections. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Anna Fox

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, the Labour MP shared her delight in the success of her party across the local elections.

Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury, Emily Thornberry told Tom Swarbrick: “The number of Labour councillors that we now have in those seats and the number of Labour councils that we have won during this election, we are very cheerful and it’s great news."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stated his party is on course to form the next government after making significant gains in local election results.

Success for Labour came in battleground areas the party had been targeting including Medway in Kent and Swindon in the southwest - both of which have been run by the Tories for the past 20 years.

When questioned on the General Election and Keir Starmer’s alleged ‘scrapping’ of student tuition fees, the Labour MP replied: “We are pragmatic politicians, who will do the best we can in the circumstances we find ourselves in.”

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq insists that the Tories haven’t made progress in local elections

Continuing, Ms Thornberry said: “Since Keir made pledges we’ve had Ukraine, the pandemic, the Tories crashing the economy, lots of things have happened so we need to adjust to the circumstances”.

Concluding, the Labour MP outlined how despite being unsure of the date of the next General Election, and “how much more of a mess the government are going to make of the economy”, the party would “look after” whatever they inherit.

Sir Keir Starmer has told aides the party would win the next General Election, even as polling experts suggested it could end up falling short of a majority.

Speaking with officials at the party’s headquarters, Starmer stated: “Doesn’t it feel good to be back on the march? Doesn’t it feel so worthwhile? Doesn’t it feel good to win?”

