Andrew Marr analysis: People haven’t forgotten Liz Truss - they are still very angry

Andrew Marr gives his expert analysis on the local election results

Andrew Marr has given his analysis on the Tories’ local election hammering, telling Nick Ferrari these results are ‘a very very bad night’ for the prime minister.

Citing election experts, Mr Marr said the Tories had taken ‘a hammering’ by any standards and that the rest of the day’s results will be ‘pretty bleak’ for Rishi Sunak.

He said the UK was heading towards a hung parliament with it ‘very unlikely’ the Tories would form part of that coalition.

Read the latest: Local elections 2023 - results LIVE

Read more: Voter ID is 'a load of rubbish': Frustrated voters turned away from local elections for not having right documents

“We are seeing a lot of evidence of a Conservative vote and an anti-Conservative vote,” said Mr Marr.

“There’s a lot of anger about the Conservatives. They are still very angry.” He said voters are ‘casting around’ for a reason to punish the Conservatives.

Watch Andrew’s analysis in full at the top of the page.