Voter ID is 'a load of rubbish': Frustrated voters turned away from polling stations at local elections for not having right ID

4 May 2023, 22:43 | Updated: 4 May 2023, 22:45

Voters had to bring ID to cast their vote for the first time today
Voters had to bring ID to cast their vote for the first time today. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Disappointed voters have been turned away from polling stations for not bringing the right documentation, after controversial new voter ID requirements came in for the first time at the local elections on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Toft, 41, was unable to vote in the local elections in Chesterfield as he had forgotten his photo ID. The support worker said he "left in a bit of a huff" because work commitments meant he could not return later in the day with ID.

Although he said the refusal was "partly his fault," he added: "The ID requirement is silly."

Valid IDs for voters include a driving licence or passport issued by the UK, any EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands, as well as several other kinds of official documents.

If voters don't have any of the right identification, they can apply for a free 'voter authority certificate'.

Voters in Brentwood in Essex show their ID on Thursday
Voters in Brentwood in Essex show their ID on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Groups like the Electoral Reform Campaign have raised fears that the new rules could disadvantage already marginalised people.

Voters who don't have money to go on holiday don't have passports, and if they can't drive they are unlikely to have driving licences, campaigners argue.

But the Government and supporters say it will tighten up rules around voting to stop potential fraud from taking place.

Mr Toft agreed that the requirement to bring photo ID to the polling booth could be detrimental to people voting.

Some groups have objected to the new rules, arguing that they may prevent disadvantaged people from voting
Some groups have objected to the new rules, arguing that they may prevent disadvantaged people from voting. Picture: Alamy

He told the PA news agency: "They’ll take a look at what you need to do and just not bother voting, especially the younger ones, what about the less well off who can’t afford a passport or other forms (of identification)?"

Read more: Local Elections 2023 Live: Polls closed as parties hold their breath on council results

Read more: Andrew Marr: 'Local elections matter - because politics is all about momentum'

Gillian Long, 42, said ID requirements are "a load of rubbish" after she was stopped from voting by an administration error between her ID and the registration system in East Riding, Yorkshire.

Ms Long said that her address "wasn’t down right on their system."

She said: "I’ve lived there six years and never had an issue."

Voters had their ID documents checked before entering the polling station
Voters had their ID documents checked before entering the polling station. Picture: Alamy

Ms Long, who works as a bespoke tailor, added that she was told to ring the council, but when she spoke to another woman at the polling station, she was eventually allowed to vote.

She said: "Luckily I was quite determined to vote, so I decided to question it.

"I called my other half to warn him before he goes to vote this evening that our address is wrong, and he said he’s not going to bother voting.”

Ms Long said: “If you want people to vote, you should make it as easy as possible, and they’ve added a barrier.”

The Electoral Commission, which regulates elections, said that Thursday's poll was well-run, but admitted that some people were unable to vote because of the new ID rule.

The Commission said it was exploring the full impact of the new requirements.

Read more: Paw-lling day! Internet flooded with pictures of cute dogs ahead of England's local elections

Read more: Voter ID: How to cast your ballot under new law requiring you bring photo identification

A spokesman said: “These were the first set of polls to take place since the voter ID requirement came into force.

"Our initial assessment is that overall, the elections were well run. Across the country, votes were cast throughout the day and in line with the law.

"This is in large part thanks to the dedication of electoral administrators, who have worked hard to prepare for today and for the implementation of this new measure.

Voter ID requirements were heavily advertised beforehand
Voter ID requirements were heavily advertised beforehand. Picture: Getty

"Confidence in the overall picture, however, should not overlook other impacts which can only be revealed through detailed data collection and analysis over the coming weeks.

"We already know from our research that the ID requirement posed a greater challenge for some groups in society, and that some people were regrettably unable to vote today as a result."

As well as passports and driving licences, a PASS card, Blue Badge, biometric residence permit, a Defence identity card, an identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card, a Voter Authority Certificate and an Anonymous Elector's Document are also all valid.

Bus passes, Oyster 60+ cards, Freedom Passes and other travel cards issued in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also valid.

If you don't have photo ID as set out above, you can get one via the Government website, where a new service has launched.

You can apply to get a Voter Authority Certificate on the Government's website.

Currently, general elections will not require photo ID.

However, by-elections for the UK Parliament will require it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shooting scene in Georgia

Gunman shoots two relatives and McDonald’s worker before killing himself

Police vehicles sit parked in front of a McDonald's restaurant as police investigate a shooting in which multiple people were killed Thursday, May 4

Mass shooter kills mother and grandmother in Georgia before gunning down his boss at McDonald's

Live
Polls are still open in the local elections as Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak seek to get a clear view on the mood of the country

Local Elections 2023 Live: Labour and Tories brace for Sunak's first electoral test

The Admiral Grigorovich is one of the warships believed to be apart of the flotilla.

Royal Navy deploys warship as Russia sends Armada to ‘disrupt coronation weekend’

Carrie Fisher face at el Capital theatre

Carrie Fisher receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

Prince perfoming

Prince to have highway named after him in home city of Minneapolis

Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'

Tyre Nichols-Lawsuit

Tyre Nichols died of blunt force head injuries, report reveals

The little girl is in a critical condition in hospital in Mallorca

British girl, 6, fighting for life after mother dies in 'head-on crash in Ibiza' that saw car flip over

Fox News billboard

Fox News fights legal bid by rival media to reveal details of defamation payoff

Ed Sheeran shed tears of relief after winning his court case

Ed Sheeran 'shed tears of relief' after court rules he did not copy Marvin Gaye when making Thinking Out Loud

E Jean Carroll

Trump described rape accuser as ‘nut job’ and ‘mentally sick’, court told

Stephen Tompkinson appeared for the second day of his court trial today.

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson 'punched drunk man leaving him with traumatic head injuries while in dressing gown'

Prince William spoke to royal fans during a pub trip

We're praying for good weather: William reveals Coronation wish on visit to the pub with Kate

David Huber, 60, is said to be the man was arrested by armed police at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace suspect, 59, detained under Mental Health Act after 'throwing shotgun cartridges into grounds'

Enrique Tarrio

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio guilty over role in Capitol riots

Latest News

See more Latest News

The pasta was dumped alongside a New Jersey river

Tortelli disgraceful: 200kg of pasta dumped by river amid calls for culprit to be sent to 'penne-tentiary'
Princess Anne at the races wearing a cream hat and pearl earrings alongside a picture of her in her military uniform riding a horsr

What is Princess Anne's coronation role?

Corrie star Maria Charles died on April 21.

'A true pro with a naughty glint in her eye': Maria Charles, Coronation street and Hot Fuzz star, dies aged 93
Netherlands Ukraine Zelenskyy

Putin will face war crimes court when Ukraine wins – Zelensky

Sudan Diary

Fighting in Khartoum disrupts efforts to deliver aid to trapped civilians

The pair left the pub with the dog without leaving their details

Boy, 7, bitten on head by dog as police move to track down pair who left beer garden without leaving details
Kate was enamoured by a Royal fan's dog on her pub trip today.

Dog and Duchess: Smitten Kate Middleton wowed by Royal fan's adorable dog on Soho pub visit
King Charles wearing his military uniform while travelling in a car alongside a picture of Westminster Abbey

How long will King Charles's Coronation last?

APTOPIX Atlanta Shooting

Man charged with murder after mass shooting in Atlanta

Germany Train Accident

Two killed after train crashes into track workers in Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho

Princess of Ales: Hundreds gather to see Kate and William enjoy pint at iconic Soho pub ahead of Coronation
King Charles and Queen Camilla in a royal carraige

How much will King Charles's Coronation cost and who pays for it?

The Red Arrows performing at previous royal events with red, white and blue smoke coming from them

King's Coronation flypast date, times and route: Exactly where you can see the Red Arrows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit