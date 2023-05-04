Paw-lling day! Internet flooded with pictures of cute dogs ahead of England's local elections

'Dogs at polling stations' is now trending on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

This year's local elections are officially under way in England, with polls open until 10pm tonight.

While a lot of tonight's coverage will focus on how many seats each party's gains and loses, this morning has seen plenty of focus on dogs.

During most elections in England, the internet is flooded with thousands of pictures of people's dogs outside the polling station.

The hashtag '#dogsatpollingstations' gained popularity during the 2015 and 2017 elections.

Politicians have even got in on the trend, with Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan bringing their pets along to vote in 2019.

Dogs outside polling stations

Dog poses with fake pooch ID outside polling station. Picture: Twitter

It's also May 4th - Star Wars day. Picture: Twitter

Kirklees Council, the local authority that covers the borough of Kirklees in West Yorkshire, England, posted a picture of a woman dressed up as Star Wars character Princess Leia, as well as her dog as an Ewok.

As well being local elections day in England, it's also Star Wars day.

Meanwhile, here's a picture of 'Ziggy' outside School Green Centre in Shinfield, Berkshire.

Dogs at Polling Stations is a popular social media trend. Picture: Twitter/@ElaineHutton1

Dogs at Polling Stations is trending on Twitter. Picture: Social media

Two dogs play-fight on England's local elections day. Picture: Twitter

Dog poses in front of flowers and polling station sign. Picture: Twitter

It is worth noting that the Electoral Commission advises against taking pictures inside the booth, but you are more than welcome to take pictures of your pooch outside.

No guidance has been issued by the Commission on any other animals on election day.