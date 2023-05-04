University accused of 'woke gobbledegook' as it cuts the word 'woman' from maternity leave and menopause policies

4 May 2023, 07:24

UAL has cut the word "woman" from its maternity leave and menopause policies
UAL has cut the word "woman" from its maternity leave and menopause policies. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A university has been slammed for cutting the word "woman" from its maternity leave policy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The University of the Arts London's (UAL) updated guidance to tell staff maternity applies to "all genders".

The guidance reads: “Expectant parents may be of any gender including trans, non-binary, agender, gender nonconforming, genderqueer and gender fluid individuals.”

UAL also scrapped the word from its menopause policy - opting for "individual", "person" and "people" instead.

It says: "UAL recognise that menopause may also be experienced by colleagues who do not identify as female, so this guidance and support content is intended to support anyone experiencing menopause, regardless of their gender identity."

Read more: Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

Read more: Braverman calls for more stop and search as she hits out at police for 'dancing in the street' and 'debating gender'

UAL is 'proud' of the changes to its policy
UAL is 'proud' of the changes to its policy. Picture: Alamy

Reacting to the change, director of the Free Speech Union Toby Young said the university "has become so pickled in woke gobbledegook it's becoming a bit of a joke", according to MailOnline.

"Nearly all these institutions are publicly funded, yet all the polling indicates the public are overwhelmingly opposed to this nonsense," he said.

"The University of the Arts has become so pickled in woke gobbledegook it's becoming a bit of a joke. I hope it can correct course before it goes bankrupt."

Read more: End of Alzheimer's? Scientists hail new dementia drug that slows disease by a third

Read more: 'Hello, your Highness, is it me you're looking for?': King Charles meets Lionel Richie at Buckingham Palace garden party

However, the university said it was "proud" of its policy, saying the language "accurately reflects" its inclusive policies.

A spokesman said: "The language used accurately reflects the inclusive nature of the policy which applies to all new parents at UAL, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or how people become parents.

"Therefore, any woman who becomes a parent is entitled to the benefits of the policy.

"Similarly, any woman who is experiencing menopause is also supported through our policies.

"We welcome constructive discussions with any other institutions interested in learning more about the value of Equal Parental Leave and our Menopause Policy which not only benefit our staff members individually but also contribute to a more equitable workplace."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians wanted over murder of British-Israeli family killed in raid

Breaking
Breaking News

Palestinian gunmen who shot dead British mum and two daughters in West Bank attack killed in Israeli special forces attack
Finland Nordics Ukraine War

Zelensky visits The Hague after denying Kremlin drone attack claims

Star Wars-Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher to receive Hollywood star in May the Fourth tribute

Jordan Neely (inset pictured in 2009) died after being restrained on a New York subway

US marine could face charges after 'hungry and thirsty' New York subway passenger killed in chokehold

Which? considered the shopping at a number of major supermarkets, including Aldi, Tesco and Asda

Cheapest UK supermarket named including Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and more - and it costs £17 less than major rival

Subway Restraint Death

New York subway passenger died after ex-Marine put him in chokehold

Exclusive
Tool thefts are a 'huge problem' for police in the UK.

'You can't work for a week': Over 100 tool thefts a day, as police say it's a 'huge problem' in the industry

APTOPIX Atlanta Shooting

Police arrest suspect in Atlanta medical practice shooting

Donald Trump visit to UK

Trump calls rape claim ‘ridiculous’ in video deposition

Scientists have hailed a 'hugely significant' new drug

End of Alzheimer's? Scientists hail new dementia drug that slows disease by a third

Madeleine McCann's sister has spoken publicly about her for the first time

'Never give up': Madeleine McCann's sister speaks publicly for the first time since her disappearance 16 years ago

Dmitry Medvedev said Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be 'physically eliminated'

'Zelenskyy must be assassinated': Putin ally’s threat as blasts heard in Kyiv after 'attempt on Russian leader's life'

The gunman killed one and left four wounded

Gunman opens fire in Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and leaving four others 'fighting for their lives'

Atlanta Shooting

Woman killed and four wounded in shooting at Atlanta medical facility

Divimara Lamar Nava

Wife of Texas man suspected of killing five neighbours arrested – police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Serbia School Shooting

Boy who opened fire at Serbian school ‘had list of pupils to target’

Donald Trump

Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial

Atlanta Shooting

One dead and four wounded in shooting in central Atlanta

Brazil Bolsonaro Police Search

Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s home searched as Brazil probes fake vaccine cards

Kulwinder Verdee has been suspended

Married father-of-two dentist 'gyrated against female staff and told teenage trainee he was a sex addict'
Fungus attacks could threaten the global food supply

Fast-growing fungus attacks on crops 'threaten the world's food supply'

The family of missing Hazel have called in Peter Faulding for help after his prominent role in searching for Nicola Bulley

Devastated family of missing dog walker who was swept away by river turns to Nicola Bulley diver Peter Faulding
Russia Kremlin Drones

Ukraine denies Russian claims of assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin

Atlanta

Multiple people injured in Atlanta shooting

Tucker Carlson

Racist text ‘helped spur Fox News to oust star host Tucker Carlson’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William in military uniform which his medals

Prince William military service: Prince of Wales career and medals

Prince Harry wearing his medals in civilian clothing

Prince Harry military service and career: What medals does he have?

King Charles wearing a grey suit and red tie alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Olly Murs performing

Coronation Concert: Time, date and host revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares
Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition
Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit