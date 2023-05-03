Coronation crackdown: Zero tolerance on illegal protests, police 'spotters' in crowd and 11,500 officers on the streets

Coronation crackdown: Met pledge zero tolerance on illegal protests, police 'spotters' in crowd and 11,500 on-duty officers. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Undercover 'spotters' will be among 11,500 officers on-duty during the King's Coronation, as the Met confirmed it is "very confident" in proposed policing plans ahead of Saturday's celebrations.

The force said it would be taking a zero tolerance approach to illegal protests over the course of the weekend, in light of recent protests by groups including Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil.

Over 29,000 police officers are set to be deployed over the Coronation weekend, with 9,000 Met officers visible on the day itself, forming part of operation Golden Orb.

It follows Tuesday night's controlled explosion outside the gates of Buckingham Palace shortly after 7:15pm, which saw a man request to speak with a soldier before throwing shotgun cartridges over the fence.

The Met confirmed it is not considering the incident to be an act of terrorism.

Coronation crackdown: Met pledge zero tolerance on illegal protests, police 'spotters' in crowd and 11,500 on-duty officers. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Noting it to be "one of the most significant and largest security operations the Met has led", the force confirmed Patrol officers will be joined by police dogs unit, firearms unit, marine support, and Special Constabulary on Saturday.

It added they are "ready to respond" to any incident or crime which may take place.

The force is also said to be considering the use of live facial recognition to identify wanted individuals, with a final decision yet to be made.

They confirmed security plans had been revisited following last night's arrest outside Buckingham Palace, adding it was "absolutely confident" that adequate plans are now in place.

Read more: First glimpse of King Charles' historic coronation parade as early morning rehearsal takes place across London

Read more: Ready for a Coronation: Smiling Charles and William join Kate and Camilla for rehearsals at Westminster Abbey

Speaking on the incident, the Met confirmed a mental health assessment took place following the man's arrest, with the individual found to be in possession of a lock knife.

After telling officers the bag he was carrying had to be handled carefully, police undertook a controlled explosion.

He is understood to have been deemed for fit for interview and mental health assessments will continue.

Police officers have a friendly chat with royal fan Faith Nicholson, who is camping out on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace in central London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The Met confirmed around 500 more officers on-duty compared to the day of the Queen’s funeral, despite a greater number of highly protected individuals in attendance.

Noting they "welcomed" new legislation on protests, the force confirmed the "multi-layered security operation" would include "officers lining the processional route, managing crowds and road closures, protecting high profile individuals, and carrying out searches with specialist team".

"We have been planning our operation for months working closely with partners and colleagues at British Transport and City of London Police, and Thames Valley Police.

"Colleagues from other forces will also assist us," the Met added.

It follows a second dress rehearsal in London overnight, which saw thousands of soldiers descend on The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace, for a rehearsal ahead of Saturday's Coronation.