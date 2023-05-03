Ready for a Coronation: Smiling Charles and William join Kate and Camilla for rehearsals at Westminster Abbey

Charles, William and Camilla all arrived to rehearse the coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Royals have rehearsed King Charles' Coronation at Westminster Abbey as the King, Prince William and Kate were all seen practicing the big day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles was seen smiling as he walked into the London church, while William was spotted arriving with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, wearing a black and white dress, grinned as she spoke in front of crowds who caught a glimpse of the family preparing for the Coronation.

Camilla waved from her car as they left the church.

Their preparations will help ensure the ceremony on May 6, which will bring the eyes of the world on Britain, goes off without a hitch as Charles is crowned.

Read more: King Charles's Coronation procession: Time, route map and best places to see the king

King Charles arrived at Westminster Abbey for a rehearsal. Picture: Alamy

William and Prince Louis arrive for practice. Picture: Alamy

The royals appeared unfazed about the incident at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, when a man allegedly threw what's believed to be shotgun cartridges onto the estate's grounds.

The suspect is said to have been spotted at the palace before and shouted: "I'm going to kill the King."

Officers say he went up to the gates and asked to "speak to a soldier", then threw the cartridges over the fence when he was told no.

Read more: Eyes right! Stunned commuters watch in awe as thousands of soldiers troop through Waterloo station for the Coronation

Camilla waved at crowds as she arrived at the abbey. Picture: Alamy

Police searched his belongings and found he had a lock knife.

He told them his bag needed to be "handled carefully" so police carried out a controlled explosion.

The King and Queen Consort Camilla were not at the palace at the time and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

However, police say they are confident about the security arrangements ahead of the Coronation weekend.

Road closures will be in place throughout London as the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey makes its way through the centre of the capital.

The King and Queen Consort will arrive at the abbey for the crowning at 11am and take the Gold State Coach back to the palace at about 2pm.

Crowds in the tens of thousands are expected to pile into London to catch a glimpse of Britain’s first Coronation since 1953.