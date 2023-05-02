Breaking News

Man arrested for 'throwing shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace, as police carry out controlled explosion

2 May 2023, 20:55 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 22:11

The police outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening
Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested after suspected shotgun cartridges were thrown into Buckingham Palace grounds, police have said.

Officers arrested the man at about 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the gates of the royal palace and threw several items - suspected to be shotgun cartridges - into the grounds.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

The suspected shotgun cartridges have been taken for analysis. Officers said they are not treating the incident as terror-related.

Neither King Charles or Queen Camilla were in the palace at the time of the incident.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night
Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty

It comes ahead of the King's coronation on Saturday. Royal fans have been camped out along the Mall close to the palace ahead of the ceremony.

Police have put heightened security operations in place ahead of the Coronation, with heads of state from around the world expected to attend.

Police at the scene outside Buckingham Palace
Police at the scene outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald of the Met Police said: "Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

"There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”

Officers outside Buckingham Palace
Officers outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag.

Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution.

The royal family have faced several security threats in recent times.

A man who scaled a Buckingham Palace fence carrying a knife and cocaine during an "episode of psychosis" was spared jail in February 2022.

A man who scaled a Buckingham Palace fence carrying a knife and cocaine during an "episode of psychosis" was spared jail in February 2022.

The 44-year-old was caught with a 20cm kitchen knife and cocaine in his bag when he was arrested after climbing back into Buckingham Palace Road.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night
Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty

Kalani was handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Westminster Magistrates' Court. He previously pleaded guilty to trespassing on a protected site, possession of a bladed article and possession of a wrap of cocaine.

Meanwhile a man entered Windsor Castle with a crossbow in Christmas 2021 and said he was there "to kill the Queen".

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20 was seen by a protection officer, who was guarding a gate inside the grounds of Windsor Castle - in an area not usually open to the public approaching him.

He to have pulled out his taser when he realised Mr Chail had a loaded crossbow with him and told him to drop to his knees, the court heard. Mr Chail is alleged to have said to him "I'm here to kill the Queen."

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit