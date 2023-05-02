Rain and thunderstorms predicted in disappointing forecast for King’s Coronation weekend

Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy/Getty images

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits should get their brollies at the ready for the weekend’s upcoming royal ceremony, as the Met Office has predicted showers for most of the country “which may turn thundery at times”.

King Charles isn't the only who will reign over us this Saturday, as new weather forecasts show most of the country will see showers and even thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

The coronation is to take place this Saturday on May 8, and as the day approaches, the British public are beginning to pull their own celebration plans together from street parties, lunches and even finding volunteering opportunities as they plan to take part in the bank holidays 'Big Help Out' scheme.

However, the weather could put a dampener on the King’s Coronation for some this Saturday, as new forecasts have predicted widespread rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

People still planning to take their celebrations outdoors should ensure they leave prepared with an umbrella and mac, and remain cautious about the potential development of thunderstorms.

Those in London, the Southeast and the Midlands are most likely to see the storms.

Based on current predictions, the best Brits can hope for is some “brighter spells” on the Saturday, with reasonably warm temperatures.

The South can expect highs of 18-19 degrees and the North 14-16.

Most of the UK can expect to see showers this weekend. Picture: Alamy

Weather on the ceremony day

Most of England and Wales can expect to see the arrival of rainstorms at 11am on Saturday – the very time the coronation ceremony is scheduled to start.

By 3pm, forecasts show London in particular will be heavily hit by the predicted thunderstorms, which unfortunately looks like it could coincide with the King’s post-coronation procession, where many are expected to line the route of his return journey and hopefully catch a glimpse of the newly crowned pair.

Where can you watch the coronation?

However, for those who’d rather avoid the bleak weather set to hit the nation this weekend, the historic event will be broadcast across most major news channels in the UK so you can stay indoors.

People without live TV can still stream the coronation online too via Youtube live streams and other social media channels.

The coronation concert

The weather is meant to stay much the same for the following day's coronation concert, which will see performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

There will also be a “coronation choir" performing on the day, which will feature a diverse selection of individuals singing.

Despite a disappointing prediction for weather this eventful weekend, it doesn’t mean the day will be any less memorable.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation Day wasn’t blessed with the best of weather, but ultimately it didn’t stop anyone from enjoying the day’s processions.