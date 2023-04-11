King Charles III Coronation: Start time and order of events

King Charles's Coronation will be reflective of today as he makes important changes to royal traditions. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The royal family will be gathering on May 6th for King Charles's Coronation but what time does it start? And what's the timetable for the day?

King Charles III and his royal team are busy pulling together the final details for his upcoming coronation on May 6th.

From deciding on his procession to and from Westminster Abbey to sending out the invites, the final details for the ceremony are be putting in place, including having Prince George as one of his youngest Page's of Honour.

So as we approach the date, and the details are slowly unveiled, here's everything you need to know about the King and Queen Consort's Coronation from the start time to the order of events.

King Charles will have a three-day celebration to commemorate his new title. Picture: Alamy

What time is King Charles III's Coronation?

The new King will have a lavish ceremony on May 6th at Westminster Abbey which will start at 11am.

The public will be able to see Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles on their way to the ceremony as they travel using the Diamond Jubilee state coach.

The coronation will see Charles take his oath, swearing to uphold the law and the Church of England along with a ceremony of events to cement his new title.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.

"The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s Coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.

"For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury."

King Charles will be crowned on May 6th alongside his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles. Picture: Alamy

What is the order of events for King Charles's Coronation?

With a whole weekend allocated to celebrate the crowning of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, there is obviously a strict timetable of events. Here's the details which have been reported so far:

11am: King Charles's Coronation ceremony begins - it's unknown how long the ceremony will last but Queen Elizabeth's lasted three hours.

2pm (aprox.): King's procession begins

Following the procession, which will run for 1.3miles, the royal family will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

What is the weekend's programme of events?

The King's Coronation celebrations will last the whole bank holiday weekend. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday: King and Queen Consort's Coronation ceremony

King and Queen Consort's Coronation ceremony Sunday: Coronation Big Lunch - neighbours and communities invited to share food and fun.

Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle