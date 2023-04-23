'Frankly ridiculous': Meghan Markle denies skipping Coronation over King Charles' letter on 'unconscious bias'

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Meghan Markle has said it is "frankly ridiculous" that she is missing King Charles' Coronation over a letter she sent to the monarch on 'unconscious bias'.

The Duchess of Sussex received a letter from King Charles after she and Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about unconscious bias in the royal family.

Meghan is believed to have named an individual within the family that was accused of speculating about the skin colour of the couple's unborn son Archie.

There was speculation that Meghan is skipping the Coronation because she was not happy with the then Prince of Wales' response, but Meghan has slammed this as "frankly ridiculous".

Close friend Omid Scobie hzx released a statement from the Sussexes, which claims the account is wholly false.

The statement reads: "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.

"We encourage tabloid media and various other royal correspondents to stop exhausting the circus that they alone are creating."

Meghan Markle was not satisfied with the response from her father-in-law. Picture: Getty

In the letter, Meghan said she did not believe the comment about her son's skin colour was made with malice, it was claimed.

In a recent interview following the release of Spare, Prince Harry denied the couple had called anyone racist in the interview.

It comes after the Sussexes finally confirmed their plans for the Coronation.

The couple revealed they had been invited to the event in March, but their children had not.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry revealed he would be attending the landmark occasion alone, while the Duchess stays behind in California with their children.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their 2021 Oprah interview. Picture: CBS

Prince Harry will also skip King Charles' Coronation concert 'to rush home to Meghan and their children'.

Harry will make a fleeting solo visit to the UK for King Charles' coronation before heading back to the US to celebrate his son Archie's birthday with Meghan and their youngest, Lilibet.

He is understood to have told his father that he will not stay for the full weekend of celebrations after the historic ceremony.