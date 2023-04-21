‘It was very difficult’: Meghan also struggled on Windsor funeral walkabout with William and Kate

By Jenny Medlicott

Meghan found funeral walkabout with William and Kate last September seriously challenging, according to new reports.

The Sussexes struggled on their walk with the Prince and Princess of Wales last September following Queen Elizabeth's death, new reports say.

Harry and Meghan accompanied William and Kate for a public walk last September after they returned to the UK for the Queen's funeral, and greeted members of the public who wished to pay their respects for the late Queen along the way.

However, it has since emerged that the stroll through Windsor Castle was in fact a "very difficult" interaction for both couples.

Robert Jobson’s new book, Our King: Charles III, alleges the walk was particularly challenging for the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan was not only missing her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, he says, but felt uneasy spending time with William and Kate.

Mr Jobson writes of the Sussexes: “That's the longest they had ever been away from the kids, and then on top of it, knowing what's being said out there - it was very difficult”.

It comes after other recent reports about how Kate also struggled with the walk.

Robert wrote of the Princess of Wales: “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do.”

He said the walk created a false “illusion” of unity between the four after the Queen’s passing, when the reality couldn't have been more different.

Tensions have been particularly high between the two royal couples in recent months after Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary was released in December, followed by the Duke’s bombshell memoir in January.

The King's upcoming coronation ceremony led to new questions about whether the Sussexes would attend the event, as the Duke only very recently confirmed his attendance, meanwhile Meghan will stay with Archie and Lilibet in the US.