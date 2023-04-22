Meghan Markle 'wrote to King Charles about unconscious bias in royal family after bombshell Oprah interview'

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Meghan Markle wrote a letter to King Charles about unconscious bias in the Royal Family after her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, it has been claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have named an individual within the family that was accused of speculating about the skin colour of the couple's unborn son Archie.

Harry and Meghan revealed in the tell-all interview with Oprah that members of the royal family had suffered with unconscious bias, but stopped short of naming who.

It has been reported that Meghan named the individual in the letter, which was a reply to one from King Charles himself, who was the only senior member of the royal family who contacted the couple following the interview.

Meghan Markle was not satisfied with the response from her father-in-law. Picture: Getty

In the letter, Meghan said she did not believe the comment about her son's skin colour was made with malice.

But the reply she received from King Charles is one of the factors in her not attending the Coronation, a source told The Telegraph.

While the letter was 'warm in tone', it was not enough to lead either side satisfied after the allegations.

In a recent interview following the release of Spare, Prince Harry denied the couple had called anyone racist in the interview.

It comes after the Sussexes finally confirmed their plans for the Coronation.

The couple revealed they had been invited to the event in March, but their children had not.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry revealed he would be attending the landmark occasion alone, while the Duchess stays behind in California with their children.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their 2021 Oprah interview. Picture: CBS

Prince Harry will also skip King Charles' Coronation concert 'to rush home to Meghan and their children'.

Harry will make a fleeting solo visit to the UK for King Charles' coronation before heading back to the US to celebrate his son Archie's birthday with Meghan and their youngest, Lilibet.

He is understood to have told his father that he will not stay for the full weekend of celebrations after the historic ceremony.