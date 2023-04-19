Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert to 'rush home to Meghan and their children'

Harry will rush home to his family in the US. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry will skip King Charles' coronation concert 'to rush home to Meghan and their children'.

Harry will make a fleeting solo visit to the UK for King Charles' coronation before heading back to the US to celebrate his son Archie's birthday with Meghan and their youngest, Lilibet.

He is understood to have told his father that he will not stay for the full weekend of celebrations after the historic ceremony.

It comes after the 38-year-old finally confirmed last week that he would be attending the event.

“After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit," a source told the Mirror.

"Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."

Those set to perform at the show on May 7 include All Night Long singer Lionel Richie, Take That and Katy Perry.

King Charles III coronation banners have been installed around London. Picture: Alamy

It will mark the first time the senior royals have reunited with Harry since his explosive tell-all memoir in which he detailed several family feuds.

It is understood Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence but the Royal Family will "have not met the Duke of Sussex's demand for an apology".

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, previously told Fox News: "We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict.

"William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions. The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book.

"And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private."

She added: "Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them."

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence. Picture: Alamy

The King is having a scaled-down celebration on May 6, with the ceremony set to run for less time and with less guests being invited.

His procession route has also been cut a lot shorter than Queen Elizabeth's five-mile journey through central London.

It will start at Buckingham Palace at around 10.30am, with the King's carriage set to travel the length of The Mall and into Trafalgar Square, before turning right down Whitehall.

Greeting well-wishers along the way, the King is then set to continue down Whitehall past Downing Street and Westminster Bridge.

The King's carriage will then pass through Parliament Square shortly before coming to a stop outside Westminster Abbey.