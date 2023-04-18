Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but 'hasn't met brother's apology demand'

18 April 2023, 14:52 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 15:17

Prince William will "tolerate" Harry&squot;s presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn&squot;t fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles' coronation, but meaningful interactions between the duke and senior royals are "highly unlikely", experts say.

Last week, Prince Harry confirmed he will attend King Charles' Coronation on May 6, but said his wife will stay in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple confirmed they had been invited to the Coronation in March - but initially refused to say if they would attend.

Royal sources have said that Charles will be pleased his youngest son has chosen to come, having been keen to have both Harry and William at the ceremony.

But a royal watcher has said the Duke of Sussex has yet to receive an apology to his family from the royals - without which he has previously said he wouldn't wouldn't attend the Coronation.

Read more: Anti-monarchy group plans to disrupt King Charles' Coronation with protest on The Mall

Read more: US reporter charged with spying against Russia appears in court in first public sighting for weeks

Speaking to Fox News, Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, said: "We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict.

"William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions. The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book.

Harry confirmed last week that he will attend the coronation alone.
Harry confirmed last week that he will attend the coronation alone. Picture: Getty

"And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private."

Ms Schofield also suggested that the Cambridges still have a "deep love" for Harry, but that they would find Meghan's presence more difficult.

"Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them," she said.

Prince William (pictured) and Kate will 'tolerate' Harry's presence, a royal expert has said
Prince William (pictured) and Kate will 'tolerate' Harry's presence, a royal expert has said. Picture: Getty

"The same could not be said for Meghan. I think William and Catherine would have had a much harder time navigating Meghan's presence."

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the brother's relationship is the worst it's ever been, and the pair will likely be seated some distance apart.

"There is no doubt that relations between William and Harry are at an all-time low," he said.

"They reportedly are not communicating and are unlikely to be seated near each other at Westminster Abbey. If Harry does, as is apparently intended, depart almost immediately for California after the ceremony, it is highly unlikely that any meaningful interactions with any members of the royal family will occur.

Read more: SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police investigating party's finances

Read more: She 'had a lovely time!': Dad of Arsenal mascot 'ignored by squad' defends her treatment amid backlash

"They know they can't trust him, and he is well aware as to why!"

Harry and William are said to have not spoken since the release of his tell-all memoir, in which he revealed several details about family feuds over the years."

Harry labelled his older brother his "arch-nemesis" and accused him of physically attacking him.

According to insiders, Harry was aware that the coronation will be "pretty much the most important day" of his father's life and knew he would regret not being present.

Royal sources have said Charles will be pleased his youngest son has chosen to come, having been keen to have both Harry and William at the ceremony.
Royal sources have said Charles will be pleased his youngest son has chosen to come, having been keen to have both Harry and William at the ceremony. Picture: Getty

However, as he has stepped down as a working royal, the duke will not play a role in the coronation or appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast.

It is also not anticipated that he will take part in the procession back to the palace.

Harry will stay at Frogmore Cottage one last time during his fleeting visit to the UK for the event, after having been evicted from the royal estate in January.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Evan Gershkovich

Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

The Wagner mercenaries said they had carried out atrocities

Chilling video shows Russian Wagner commanders admit killing children as young as five in execution campaign in Ukraine

The crash happened at a Co-op store in Teesside

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Danny Graham crashes car into shop after drinking 'up to 10 pints'

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

United Nations Afghanistan

UN ready for ‘heartbreaking’ decision to pull out of Afghanistan

The man attemped to disguise himself as a solar panel

You're nicked, sunshine: Suspected burglar caught while pretending to be a solar panel

Evan Gershkovich is charged with espionage - something he denies, as international critics describe the charge as political

US reporter charged with spying against Russia appears in court in first public sighting for weeks

Neville Lawrence (L) has vowed to the two men convicted of murdering his son Stephen (R).

Stephen Lawrence's dad vows to face son's killers at parole hearings and tells to them to admit guilt over 1993 attack

Sudan

Rival Sudanese generals agree to 24-hour ceasefire

Maxine, who played Terry Inglis on Neighbours in the 80s, has died age 59.

Neighbours star Maxine Klibingaitis dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' aged 58

Anti-monarchy group Republican says it expect more than 1000 people to protest during King Charles Coronation

Anti-monarchy group plans to disrupt King Charles' Coronation with protest on The Mall

Julia Wendell(l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (r) has hit back after a phone was seized during a police search in California. Julia sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine McCann (inset)

'Evil will never win': Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann hits back after 'phone seized' by cops

Julia Wendell (l) will take new DNA test after first showed she was not Madeleine McCann (r)

Woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann to take new DNA test after first showed she wasn't missing girl

China US Police

China denies having secret police stations overseas after arrests in US

Russia US Detained Reporter

US reporter faces Moscow court to appeal against detention on spying charges

The majority of Arsenal players in the video did not speak to or make eye contact with the young mascot

She 'had a lovely time!': Dad of Arsenal mascot 'ignored by squad' defends her treatment amid backlash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blood clots study

Bear captured after killing runner in northern Italy

Nurse Lucy Letby, 33, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more

Nurse Lucy Letby cries as photos of her bedroom shown in court - including picture with slogan 'Shine Like A Diamond'
APTOPIX Malaysia Oscar Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh looks to ‘branch out’ after winning Oscar

South Korea BTS Military Duty

J-Hope becomes second BTS member to begin military service in South Korea

Ralph Yarl was shot in the head for ringing the wrong doorbell

Man charged with shooting US boy Ralph Yarl, who rang the wrong doorbell while picking up his brothers
Harrowing footage shows medics rushing to save actor Jeremy Renner moments after he was crushed by snow plough

Harrowing footage shows medics rushing to save actor Jeremy Renner moments after he was crushed by snow plough
Phone believed to belong to Julia Wendell seized by police in California

Phone seized by cops probing case of woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann

The two Tory MP's were speaking to LBC

'Cultural vandalism': Two Tory MPs fighting to block Sadiq Khan's cuts to parts of number 11 bus route
Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

You can pay Edred Whittingham, who disrupted a World Championship snooker game, to carry out disruption

Revealed: Just Stop Oil activist who disrupted snooker with orange powder sells protests online for as little as £5

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall
Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit