Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but 'hasn't met brother's apology demand'

Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles' coronation, but meaningful interactions between the duke and senior royals are "highly unlikely", experts say.

Last week, Prince Harry confirmed he will attend King Charles' Coronation on May 6, but said his wife will stay in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple confirmed they had been invited to the Coronation in March - but initially refused to say if they would attend.

Royal sources have said that Charles will be pleased his youngest son has chosen to come, having been keen to have both Harry and William at the ceremony.

But a royal watcher has said the Duke of Sussex has yet to receive an apology to his family from the royals - without which he has previously said he wouldn't wouldn't attend the Coronation.

Read more: Anti-monarchy group plans to disrupt King Charles' Coronation with protest on The Mall

Read more: US reporter charged with spying against Russia appears in court in first public sighting for weeks

Speaking to Fox News, Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, said: "We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict.

"William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions. The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book.

Harry confirmed last week that he will attend the coronation alone. Picture: Getty

"And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private."

Ms Schofield also suggested that the Cambridges still have a "deep love" for Harry, but that they would find Meghan's presence more difficult.

"Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them," she said.

Prince William (pictured) and Kate will 'tolerate' Harry's presence, a royal expert has said. Picture: Getty

"The same could not be said for Meghan. I think William and Catherine would have had a much harder time navigating Meghan's presence."

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the brother's relationship is the worst it's ever been, and the pair will likely be seated some distance apart.

"There is no doubt that relations between William and Harry are at an all-time low," he said.

"They reportedly are not communicating and are unlikely to be seated near each other at Westminster Abbey. If Harry does, as is apparently intended, depart almost immediately for California after the ceremony, it is highly unlikely that any meaningful interactions with any members of the royal family will occur.

Read more: SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police investigating party's finances

Read more: She 'had a lovely time!': Dad of Arsenal mascot 'ignored by squad' defends her treatment amid backlash

"They know they can't trust him, and he is well aware as to why!"

Harry and William are said to have not spoken since the release of his tell-all memoir, in which he revealed several details about family feuds over the years."

Harry labelled his older brother his "arch-nemesis" and accused him of physically attacking him.

According to insiders, Harry was aware that the coronation will be "pretty much the most important day" of his father's life and knew he would regret not being present.

Royal sources have said Charles will be pleased his youngest son has chosen to come, having been keen to have both Harry and William at the ceremony. Picture: Getty

However, as he has stepped down as a working royal, the duke will not play a role in the coronation or appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast.

It is also not anticipated that he will take part in the procession back to the palace.

Harry will stay at Frogmore Cottage one last time during his fleeting visit to the UK for the event, after having been evicted from the royal estate in January.