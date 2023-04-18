SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police investigating party's finances

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further,” a spokesperson said following Beattie's arrest. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Scottish National Party treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested by police amid ongoing investigations into the party's finances and funding.

Police Scotland confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, adding the 71-year-old had formally been arrested and taken into custody by officers in connection with the probe.

The investigation concerns the disappearance of more than £600,000 in donations and will come as yet another unwelcome distraction for new SNP First Minister Humza Yousaf.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland said following the arrest.

Mr Beattie, the member of Scottish Parliament for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is in custody and currently being questioned, the force added.

Mr Beattie served as the SNP's treasurer for 16 years before he was defeated in 2020 by Douglas Chapman during an internal election.

He returned to the role one year later following Mr Chapman 's resignation.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service," adding: "As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."

It comes two weeks after the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, who serves as the SNP's former chief executive. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It comes two weeks after the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, who serves as the SNP's former chief executive.

Mr Murrell taken into custody by police in connection with the same investigation, before he was later released without charge.

The investigation has seen the couple's Glasgow home raided by police - as well as the party's headquarters in Edinburgh.

"The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite traumatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process," she told reporters at the time.

She asked journalists to "respect" her neighbours' privacy as well amid the "disruption and inconvenience" since Mr Murrell's arrest.

"So that's really all I needed to say just now, other than I intend to get on with life and my job as you would expect me to," she added.