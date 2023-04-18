She 'had a lovely time!': Dad of Arsenal mascot 'ignored by squad' defends her treatment amid backlash

The majority of Arsenal players in the video did not speak to or make eye contact with the young mascot. Picture: social media/Arsenal

By Kieran Kelly

Arsenal players have been heavily criticised after the club shared a video of them signing a young mascot's shirt, with most failing to acknowledge her - but her dad has defended the club.

A video posted on the club's social media account, captioned 'Making Memories with our Mascot', shows Arsenal's squad signing a young mascot's club shirt.

Most players sign the shirt without making eye contact or speaking to the little girl.

One player, Ben White, appears to say 'hiya' as he approaches.

But the young girl's mascot has defended the club, tweeting: "My daughter had a lovely time as Mascot for Arsenal.

"There was only a small window to meet the players and she enjoyed it very much.

"Odegaard is her favourite player so to hold his hand onto the pitch was very special."

Making memories with our mascot ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LjGWmzd2Vl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023

The video was met with furious backlash online, with many commenting on how the majority of players in the video did not speak to or acknowledge girl.

Graeme Bandeira commented under the video: "Somebody please say hello to the poor girl."

My daughter had a lovely time as Mascot for @Arsenal. There was only a small window to meet the players and she enjoyed it very much. Odegaard is her favourite player so to hold his hand onto the pitch was very special. pic.twitter.com/SXNTMK4Ab9 — JMurray (@muzzygoona) April 18, 2023

Anna Turley said: "That’s bad. Look how much she loves Martin Odegaard - one smile and hello from him would have made her year!"

Another person said: "That’s poor from them. Doesn’t take much to say hi or at least smile."

Duncan Lindsay added: "Look how much hope and adoration she has in her face and how much just a smile, nod and/or hello would have made her day."

