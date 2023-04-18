She 'had a lovely time!': Dad of Arsenal mascot 'ignored by squad' defends her treatment amid backlash

18 April 2023, 11:37 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 11:50

The majority of Arsenal players in the video did not speak to or make eye contact with the young mascot
The majority of Arsenal players in the video did not speak to or make eye contact with the young mascot. Picture: social media/Arsenal
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Arsenal players have been heavily criticised after the club shared a video of them signing a young mascot's shirt, with most failing to acknowledge her - but her dad has defended the club.

A video posted on the club's social media account, captioned 'Making Memories with our Mascot', shows Arsenal's squad signing a young mascot's club shirt.

Most players sign the shirt without making eye contact or speaking to the little girl.

One player, Ben White, appears to say 'hiya' as he approaches.

But the young girl's mascot has defended the club, tweeting: "My daughter had a lovely time as Mascot for Arsenal.

"There was only a small window to meet the players and she enjoyed it very much.

"Odegaard is her favourite player so to hold his hand onto the pitch was very special."

The video was met with furious backlash online, with many commenting on how the majority of players in the video did not speak to or acknowledge girl.

Graeme Bandeira commented under the video: "Somebody please say hello to the poor girl."

Anna Turley said: "That’s bad. Look how much she loves Martin Odegaard - one smile and hello from him would have made her year!"

Another person said: "That’s poor from them. Doesn’t take much to say hi or at least smile."

Duncan Lindsay added: "Look how much hope and adoration she has in her face and how much just a smile, nod and/or hello would have made her day."

LBC has approached Arsenal for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China US Police

China denies having secret police stations overseas after arrests in US

Russia US Detained Reporter

US reporter faces Moscow court to appeal against detention on spying charges

Blood clots study

Bear captured after killing runner in northern Italy

Nurse Lucy Letby, 33, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more

Nurse Lucy Letby cries as photos of her bedroom shown in court - including picture with slogan 'Shine Like A Diamond'

APTOPIX Malaysia Oscar Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh looks to ‘branch out’ after winning Oscar

South Korea BTS Military Duty

J-Hope becomes second BTS member to begin military service in South Korea

Ralph Yarl was shot in the head for ringing the wrong doorbell

Man charged with shooting US boy Ralph Yarl, who rang the wrong doorbell while picking up his brothers

Harrowing footage shows medics rushing to save actor Jeremy Renner moments after he was crushed by snow plough

Harrowing footage shows medics rushing to save actor Jeremy Renner moments after he was crushed by snow plough

Phone believed to belong to Julia Wendell seized by police in California

Phone seized by cops probing case of woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann

The two Tory MP's were speaking to LBC

'Cultural vandalism': Two Tory MPs fighting to block Sadiq Khan's cuts to parts of number 11 bus route

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

Exclusive
You can pay Edred Whittingham, who disrupted a World Championship snooker game, to carry out disruption

Revealed: Just Stop Oil activist who disrupted snooker with orange powder sells protests online for as little as £5

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further,” a spokesperson said following Beattie's arrest.

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police investigating party's finances

'Cultural vandalism': Two Tory MPs fighting to block Sadiq Khan's cuts to parts number 11 bus route

'As important as the baguette': Two Tory MPs fighting to block Sadiq Khan's cuts to parts of number 11 bus route

Sudan

US embassy convoy comes under fire in Sudan as Blinken calls for ceasefire

Jesy Nelson reveals she has not spoken to any of her former bandmates for two years

Jesy Nelson opens up about 'body issues' and admits she hasn't spoken to Little Mix bandmates for two years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Striking film and television writers picket outside Paramount Studios on Jan. 23, 2008, in Los Angeles

US film and TV writers authorise strike over pay and other issues

Cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats have all seen big price hikes

Prices of British food staples soar by up to 80 per cent including cheese, porridge and white bread - see full list
Musk Tucker Carlson

Musk plans AI creation to counter ‘politically correct’ ChatGPT

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City

Man charged in front-door shooting of black teenager Ralph Yarl

Pakistan Landslide

Deadly landslide buries trucks in Pakistan

Budweiser releases patriotic commercial following trans influencer backlash

Budweiser releases patriotic commercial following trans influencer backlash

King Charles' 'olive branch gesture' as Harry and Meghan feature in official Coronation souvenir programme

King Charles' 'olive branch gesture' as Harry and Meghan feature in official Coronation souvenir programme
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of a G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at The Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan

G7 vows to intensify sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine

The newly drafted document also targets children who change their gender identity, ensuring they cannot share changing or shower facilities at school with the opposite sex.

Single-sex schools to reject transgender pupils and ignore preferred pronouns under new Government guidelines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall
Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit