Anti-monarchy group plans to disrupt King Charles' Coronation with protest on The Mall

Anti-monarchy group Republic says it expect more than 1000 people to protest during King Charles Coronation. Picture: Alamy/Republican

By Kieran Kelly

One of Britain's leading anti-monarchy group Republic has revealed its plan to disrupt King Charles' Coronation with a protest on The Mall.

Republic, which wants to abolish the monarchy, say they will protest on The Mall, Trafalgar Square and Westminster Abbey as King Charles' parade moves through central London.

The group expects more than 1000 protesters to join in, asking those attending to wear yellow and wave 'Not My King' placards from 6am on May 6.

The protest will come before what the group describes as a 'Big Republican Lunch', while more protests are planned across the UK during the Coronation.

Republican is asking protestors to wave yellow 'Not My King' placards during the protestor. Picture: Alamy

Read More: King Charles' 'olive branch gesture' as Harry and Meghan feature in official Coronation souvenir programme

Republic's website reads: "On Saturday 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the Coronation. This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore.

"Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic."

The group's leader Graham Smith has previously admitted that heckling the Queen before her death would not have gone down well with the public.

But Mr Smith believes King Charles' ascension to the throne provides the group with an opportunity to spread its message.

Read More: Prince Harry set for 'quick trip' for King Charles's coronation ahead of "awkward" reunion with family foes

Read More: Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'

"Charles is a very different person. He just inherited the throne and inheritance is an issue," he previously told MailOnline.

"We think now is the right moment for us to push our message. We did protest the Queen, such as at the 2012 [Diamond] Jubilee.

"Other people certainly had a greater level of respect for the Queen. The Queen enjoyed deference and it put people off criticising her directly. We were aware heckling her wouldn't go down well.

"But everything has changed, it's a very different monarchy. This has changed the nature of the campaign."

Republican's map key for their planned Coronation protest. Picture: Republican

Republican wants to see King Charles removed and replaced with an elected head of state, independent from politicians. Picture: Getty

Republic wants to see the King replaced with an elected head of state, independent of the government and politicians.

Its website reads: "Hereditary public office goes against every democratic principle.

"And because we can’t hold the King and his family to account at the ballot box, there’s nothing to stop them abusing their privilege, misusing their influence or simply wasting our money.

"Meanwhile, the monarchy gives vast arbitrary power to the government, shutting voters out from major decisions affecting the national interest.

Read More: 'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall

"The King can only ever act in the interests of the government of the day and does not represent ordinary voters.The monarchy is a broken institution.

"A head of state that’s chosen by us could really represent our hopes and aspirations – and help us keep politicians in check."

Republic's Coronation protest poster. Picture: Republican

King Charles' Coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The new King will have a lavish ceremony on May 6th at Westminster Abbey which will start at 11am.

The public will be able to see Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles on their way to the ceremony as they travel using the Diamond Jubilee state coach.

The Coronation will see Charles take his oath, swearing to uphold the law and the Church of England along with a ceremony of events to cement his new title.