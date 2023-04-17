Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'

King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Kate Middleton has "built up resentment" towards Meghan Markle after they were asked by King Charles to stay away from Balmoral in Queen Elizabeth's final moments.

The Princess of Wales, 41, remained in Windsor to look after her children, while the rest of the royals headed for Scotland when the Queen died in September last year.

The decision was taken so Prince Harry did not have an excuse to bring Meghan, according to royal biographer Robert Jobson.

"The King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen," Mr Jobson wrote in his latest book, Our King.

"Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome," he added.

"But he couldn't say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan."

Kate has "built up resentment" after being asked to stay away from Balmoral during the Queen's final moments. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle attends Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022. Picture: Getty

That is despite the Princess of Wales being determined to say goodbye to the Queen in her final moments.

She was seen leaving Windsor Castle to collect Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from school on the day the Queen died.

Prince William joined his father, Prince Andrew and other senior members of the royal family as the Queen died, but Prince Harry never made it in time.

In his bombshell memoir 'Spare', which was released in January, the Duke of Sussex revealed he whispered to the Queen that he "hoped she was happy" once he arrived.

Prince Harry also told the Queen that he admired her for fulfilling her duties until her final days.

Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral meeting Liz Truss days before her death. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Sussexes revealed that only Prince Harry will be attending the Coronation, with Meghan staying in California with their children instead.

Some royal commentators have suggested the reason behind her absence is more to do with friction between herself and other senior royals, including Prince William and Kate.

"Meghan was asked to the Coronation but her decision not to go is clearly evidence that she regards herself as totally distanced from the royal family," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, according to the Mail.