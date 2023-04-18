Prince Harry set for 'quick trip' for King Charles's coronation ahead of "awkward" reunion with family foes

18 April 2023, 00:23

Royal expert Jennie Bond said that she would not be surprised if Harry flew back to California on the same day as he arrives
Royal expert Jennie Bond said that she would not be surprised if Harry flew back to California on the same day as he arrives.

By Chay Quinn

Prince Harry will only briefly come to Britain for King Charles's coronation - with the Royal Family reunion set to be "quick and awkward", according to a royal expert.

Jennie Bond told GB News that 'Harry's going to make a fleeting visit, we're told, for the coronation".

The royal wonk continued: "It's not beyond the bounds of possibility that he will fly straight out after the ceremony and get back to California just about in time to celebrate late in the day with his little son, Archie, who's fourth birthday it is.

"It is certainly going to be a quick visit and an awkward one. I mean, who wouldn't be hurt by being called a villain, by being accused as Camilla was, of leaking stories to the press which she didn't leak."

The latest news from inside the Windsors' feud comes after reports that warring Princes William and Harry are said to have no intention of holding "reconciliation meetings" during the King's Coronation as the Duke of Sussex pays a flying visit to the UK.

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son Harry engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals.

However, sources suggested his ongoing dispute with brother William was not mentioned during the pair's conversation.

The talks come ahead of King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with Harry confirmed as attending following widespread speculation last week.

Prince Harry readily agreed to attend in a bid to "show support for his father" according to reports.

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him."

“They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly.

She added: “I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”

Read more: King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Read more: Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

The discussions follow claims of "transatlantic ping pong" as the royals tried to determine what role Harry might play, where he might sit and security arrangements.

She added: "I'm glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time."

Existing riffs between Harry and the royal family were only exacerbated by the release of his tell-all memoir Spare and accompanying Netflix documentary, which recount his troubled relationship with the royal family.

During his flying visit to the UK, wife Meghan will remains in California to look after the couple's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

