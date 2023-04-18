King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

By Danielle DeWolfe

The official route for the King's Coronation has been revealed, with the procession route resulting in closed roads and travel disruption across sections of the capital.

The procession to Westminster Abbey is expected to begin at around 10:30am local time on Saturday, May 8, with the Coronation service itself taking place at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will travel a fraction of the distance covered by Queen Elizabeth II during her Coronation in 1953.

The King's route is set to stretch for 1.3 miles, starting at the gates of Buckingham Palace and ending at Westminster Abbey.

It contrasts the Queen's chosen route, which extended 5 miles through central London - taking in the sights of Oxford Street and stretching the length of nearby Hyde Park.

The procession will then return from Westminster Abbey on an identical route back to the palace.

The Palace has also revealed some details of the regalia to be used during the Coronation.

These items include the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross signifying the Sovereign's temporal power and good governance, as well as the historic silver-gilt Coronation Spoon.

Despite the original origins of the spoon remaining unknown, the object has a notable history.

The silver spoon remains the oldest object in bed used at a coronation, with the first recorded use of it dating back to 1349 as part of St Edward’s Regalia in Westminster Abbey.

The Route Explained

Starting at Buckingham Palace, the King's carriage is set to travel the length of The Mall and into Trafalgar Square, before turning right down Whitehall.

Greeting well-wishers along the way, the King is then set to continue down Whitehall past Downing Street and Westminster Bridge.

The King's carriage will then pass through Parliament Square shortly before coming to a stop outside Westminster Abbey.

The route is expected to be densely packed with supporters and closed to traffic, meaning additional gridlock and delays are expected on surrounding roads.

How To Watch

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the procession can join crowds along the route.

Areas in and around Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Whitehall, St James’s Park, The Green Park and Trafalgar Square will be very crowded.

The nearest London Underground stations to the procession route include Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Westminster, Charring Cross, Leicester Square, St James’s Park, Piccadilly.

The National Rail and London Underground stations in these areas will be busy.

However, due to the limited space along the capital's roads, giant screens have been erected at various London locations - the nearest to the procession include Hyde Park, Green Park and St James’s Park.

There are numerous screening sites to choose from around the country and you can find a screen in your local area by visiting the government's Coronation website.

People throwing street parties and events that are open to the public have been urged to register their event.