Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

King Charles is set to break a number of traditions for his coronation day. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Zoe Adams

A cost of living conscious ceremony and a slimmed down royal family are some of the big changes the new king will be making as part of his service - but what important traditions is he planning on breaking?

King Charles is planning to make some subtle changes during his time as monarch which includes making sure the royal family are conscious of costs and the environment.

Not afraid to make cuts and changes, Charles will be beginning his small break away from tradition on his coronation day where he's already altered multiple royal customs - some significant and some minor.

So what changes will the new monarch be bringing to his coronation day? What royal traditions is he breaking?

Here's all the ways Charles is changing coronation day.

King Charles will be breaking tradition with his formal outfit for the coronation. Picture: Alamy

Hosting it on a weekend

Previously, the majority of royal coronations took part on a weekday. The late Queen Elizabeth held hers Tuesday 2 June 1953 while her father George VI was crowned on Wednesday 12 May 1937.

The last weekend coronation was held four monarch's ago for Edward VII in 1902.

Travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach

King Charles has also shunned the convention of travelling to Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach.

Instead, in a subtle nod to his late mother, he has chosen to travel the procession in her Diamond Jubilee State Coach which was made for her 60th anniversary.

King Charles's coronation attire

In previous ceremonies, those stepping up to take the crown usually wear silk stockings and breeches. However, in another move against tradition, its reported Charles has opted to wear his military uniform.

It's believed they feel the old outfits now feel dated.

King Charles will be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth by travelling in her Jubilee coach. Picture: Alamy

Camilla's Crown

Also being crowned Queen Camilla on coronation day, it's typical for a monarch to commission their own crown.

However, in an effort to be conscious of the cost of living, Camilla will instead be recycling Queen Mary's 1911 crown.

Queen Mary was known for her love of jewellery, something Camilla herself is interested in, meaning the former monarch's crown is the perfect fit.