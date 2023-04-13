Is Camilla going to be Queen after the King's Coronation?

Camilla Parker-Bowles will take on a new royal title after her coronation. Picture: Buckingham Palace/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles at the coronation on May 6th - but what will her official royal title be?

King Charles will stand before the rest of the world and the UK on May 6th and officially be crowned the King of England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Alongside him, also being coronated and receiving a crown will be his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles - but will she be known as Queen?

After marrying Charles in 2005, Camilla took on the royal title of the Duchess of Cornwall, opting to avoid the title of Princess of Wales which was previously used for his ex-wife Princess Diana.

Read more: Why isn't Meghan Markle attending King Charles's Coronation?

Read more: How much is King Charles III's Coronation going to cost and who pays for it?

But as Charles gets promoted to king, Camilla's royal titles will also change.

Queen Consort Camilla will be coronated alongside her husband on May 6ht, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Is Camilla Parker-Bowles going to be Queen?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, as wished for by the late monarch, became Queen Consort.

However, upon releasing the official invite to the coronation this May, it has been confirmed she will go on as queen.

A royal source told the BBC it made sense to use 'Queen Consort' following Queen Elizabeth's death to avoid confusion.

But from the coronation onwards, it would be the right time to officially change to "Queen Camilla".

Camilla Parker-Bowles became a Duchess when she married Charles in 2005. Picture: Alamy

What does Camilla's 'queen' title actually mean?

Despite being called 'Queen Camilla', she can never actually be Queen of England as she's not part of the blood line and the throne can only be inherited.

Should she outlive Charles, it's likely she will then receive a different title as Prince William and Kate Middleton will ascend the throne and royal titles.