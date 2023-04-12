How much is King Charles III's Coronation going to cost and who pays for it?

12 April 2023, 11:38

King Charles and Queen Camilla in a royal carraige
King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal coronation will cost a staggering sum. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

King Charles and wife Camilla are set to be coronated in front of the world on May 6th but how much does such a lavish royal event cost? And is it the UK tax payer who funds it?

The royal family are preparing for the biggest date in their 2023 calendar, King Charles III's Coronation, where he and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned King and Queen of England.

Set to be a luxury and lavish affair, Charles has invited huge guests from all over the world, including son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be hosting a Coronation Concert, and will even be closing the roads of London for his procession.

However, while the event is set to be costly, King Charles has insisted the event is cost of living conscious as he continues to make steps to reduce the cost of changing monarchy including the new stamps and money rollout.

King Charles wearing a blue stripe suit with pastel shirt
King Charles has asked for his coronation to reflect the cost of living crisis. Picture: Getty

How much is King Charles III's Coronation going to cost the UK?

At present, no exact sum has been given on how much the coronation will cost but it's been estimated at £100million.

The Operation Golden Orb committee, who plan the whole event, estimated that even though they were trying to save money, it would still cost a huge sum of money.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953 cost £1.5million which equates to around £50million today.

A source told The Sun: "In today’s money the 1953 coronation cost around £50million but estimates for King Charles’s are twice that because of things like security, which weren’t such a big issue back then.

“But worldwide TV rights will more than cover the cost and it will be a massive boost to tourism. Hotels are already being booked out for the coronation weekend.”

King’s coronation route is far shorter than his mother’s in 1953

Who will pay for the King's Coronation?

The event will be paid for by the British government which is essentially a cost for the British tax payer.

However, both the government and the King are aware how this could make the UK feel and are "mindful of ensuring that there is value for the taxpayer".

As the sovereign of our Head of State, the government pay for the event, unlike royal weddings which are paid for by the royal family.

Going forward in his reign, King Charles has promised to begin the era of a more financially viable royal family.

Also, the King's Coronation is expected to bring in around £1billion for the UK economy.

