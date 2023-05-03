Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

King Charles has a weekend packed full of celebrations for his coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the whole royal family will be out in force for the celebrations on the extra bank holiday weekend, but what's happening and when? Here's the full schedule listings for the coronation, concert and more.

Coronation weekend is here and that means three whole days of celebrating new King Charles III and wife Queen Camilla.

From a grand royal procession to a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey to the Coronation Concert - the extra bank holiday weekend is jam packed with royal events for the whole of the world to enjoy.

But with so much going on, the coronation timetable can be a little overwhelming so here is a full guide of scheduled events this week including start times, running times and much more.

King Charles and Camilla will begin coronation weekend with their crowing at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Saturday 6th - Coronation Day

Saturday is the main event, where King Charles and Camilla will officially be crowned the King and Queen of England. Here is a full list of timings on what will happen on the day:

6am: Public viewing areas will open along the main procession route.

7:15am: Westminster Abbey guests will begin to arrive for extensive security checks.

7:30am: Live TV coverage will begin as royal officials complete the set up for the huge day ahead. Interviews will also air.

9:30am: Important coronation guests are expected to arrive including members of the royal family, heads of state and former prime ministers.

10:20am: The royal procession from Buckingham Palace will begin. Charles and Camilla will travel on the Diamond Jubilee Coach - a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II - leaving the Central Arch. The procession will pass many famous London landmarks en route to Westminster Abbey.

11:00am: The coronation ceremony, which will be attended by 2,000 guests, will begin.

1:00pm: The coronation is reported to last around two hours (Queen Elizabeth's last three hours) and the second procession will take place back to Buckingham Palace. This will be on a much larger scale than the route there.

1:45pm: The Royal Salute will take place.

2:15: Fifteen royal family members, expected to include Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, will take their positions on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Here they will wave at crowds and watch the historic flypast.

Buckingham Palace will be surrounded by royal fans as the procession begins and ends here. Picture: Alamy

The royals will also witness a traditional flyover. Picture: Alamy

Sunday 7th - Coronation 'Big Lunches' and Coronation concert

Following the official coronation events comes some royal fun as today people are encouraged to have street parties and share food with their local communities. There will also be the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

12:00pm: In honour of the Coronation, this will be time for 'Big Lunches' where people will host lunches and share food throughout communities. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hosting his own at 10 Downing Street.

8:00pm: The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle will begin with top performers including Lionel Richie and Take That.

Monday 8th - The Big Help Out

For the final day of celebrations, the British public are being encourages to spend the extra day off by getting involved in some volunteering.