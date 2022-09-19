Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

The Prince and Princess of Wales have two sons and a daughter together. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Prince and Princess of Wales have allowed their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to attend the Queen's state funeral. Here's everything you need to know about them including how old they are.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And now, as the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge officially steps up his royal duties as heir to the throne, his three children will also be seen in public more, including the attendance to their great grandmother's state funeral.

Taking part in the royal procession alongside their mum the Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla, here's everything you need to know about Kate and William's children.

From their royal titles, their ages and where in line to the throne they are:

Prince George is now second in line to the throne behind his father. Picture: Getty

Prince George

The Duke and Duchess welcomed their first son Prince George, on July 22, 2013, making him nine years old.

Following his mother and father's new royal title, George's official name is now Prince George of Wales - his full name being George Alexander Louis.

George is now second in line to the throne, and will take up the position of king following Prince William's reign unless he chooses to abdicate or give up his royal duties before then.

Princess Charlotte can now become Queen thanks to Elizabeth II's law change. Picture: Alamy

Princess Charlotte

Kate and William welcomed their second child, and first daughter, on May 2, 2015 making her seven years old.

Now Princess Charlotte of Wales, her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana - a tribute to both her grandmother, Princess Diana of Wales and great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Thanks to a new law passed by the late Queen, the Succession of the Crown Act, this means Charlotte now has equal rights to the throne, despite her gender, making her third in line to the throne.

When Prince William becomes king, Charlotte will be known as Princess Royal, inheriting the title from Princess Anne.

Prince Louis is the youngest of Prince William's children. Picture: Alamy

Prince Louis

The youngest of Kate and William's children is Prince Louis who was born on April 23, 2018, making him four years old.

Louis Arthur Charles, who's royal title is Prince Louis of Wales, was deemed too young for the Queen's funeral on September 19, 2022.

Louis is fourth in line to the throne behind his sister Charlotte.