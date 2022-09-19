Solemn Prince William and George enter Westminster Abbey for procession

William and George were seen entering the abbey together. Picture: Screengrab

By Emma Soteriou

A solemn Prince William and George were pictured entering Westminster Abbey side by side for the Queen's funeral.

The nine-year-old was joined by his sister as part of the procession, preparing to say a final farewell to his great-grandmother.

The pair followed behind the King and his siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - walking between their parents through Westminster Abbey.

William and Kate were believed to have included the pair so they could mark the historic occasion.

Both William and George were seen bowing their heads as they walked along together.

William once again appeared in his military uniform while George broke tradition wearing a navy suit.

As George went on to pass the coffin, William was seen placing his hand gently on his shoulder in support.

George and Charlotte walked between their parents. Picture: Getty

Kate was also seen reassuring Charlotte before the procession, giving her a touch on the shoulder and holding her hand.

As the young royals entered the abbey, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her while George had his arms by his side.

The family went on to take their seats across the aisle from the King and the Queen Consort for the service.

George and Charlotte travelled with Kate and the Queen Consort for the occasion while Prince William travelled with his father.

They earlier looked on from their royal car as other senior royals marched behind the coffin before it entered the abbey.

The youngsters, who knew their great-grandmother as "Gan Gan", were among the 2,000 people gathered for the service and are also expected to attend the committal service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

However, the youngest of William and Kate's children, four-year-old Prince Louis, has not attended.