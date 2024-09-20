Breaking News

Body found in search for missing TV personality Katherine Watson

The 50-year-old, also known as Katie, was reported missing yesterday. Picture: Northumbria Police

A body has been found in the search for missing TV personality Katherine Watson.

Geordie Hospital reality star Watson, often known as Katie, was last seen in the Heaton Road area of Newcastle at around 1pm on Thursday.

The head of chaplaincy at Newcastle NHS trust had been best known for her appearances on the Channel 4 series, alongside her staff welfare hound Poppy.

Northumbria Police said on Friday afternoon: "We have some sad news to share with you. We have sadly found a body in the search for missing Newcastle woman Katherine Watson.

"The 50-year-old, also known as Katie, was reported missing yesterday. Extensive searches have been carried out since then to locate her.

"Sadly, this morning a body was discovered in the Jesmond Dene area. Formal identification has yet to take place, however it is believed to be Katherine.

"Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers."

They added: "This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts are with Katherine’s loved-ones at this difficult time. We continue to support them and we ask that their privacy is respected. Thank you to everyone who supported our search for Katherine."

Katherine Watson was a chaplain at Newcastle NHS trust. Picture: Channel 4

Watson joined the army at 18 and completed operational tours in both Bosnia and Croatia during the genocide in 1994 and 1995, after which she was deployed as a searcher Corporal in Northern Ireland.

In 2002, she left the army to begin her ordination training and joined Newcastle NHS Trust in 2007.

Her colleagues expressed their support through heartfelt messages on social media with one person describing Katie as their "rock during the worst parts of the Covid pandemic."

Another described her as "one of the most wonderful women I have had the pleasure of knowing".

