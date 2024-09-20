Disney facing fresh homophobia row after sources allege Inside Out 2 was made to be 'less gay'

View of the theatre marquis at the world premiere of Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Disney is facing fresh claims of homophobia after an insider claimed its latest film “Inside Out 2” was made to be “less gay.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The sequel to Pixar’s wildly popular animated film has been a huge success, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

But the film has become marred in controversy after insiders at Disney claimed creatives were told to make the film “less gay” during production.

The plot follows teenager Riley as she goes through puberty, meeting Val, played by Lilimar Hernandez, who she immediately forms a bond with.

This led fans to speculate as to whether the two teens would develop crushes on each other in the film.

But in a series of shocking allegations, anonymous Pixar employees told entertainment outlet IGN that they were told to make the film “less gay” which led to numerous edits.

Sources claim acute focus was placed on Riley and Val’s relationship, with edits made to remove “romantic chemistry” between the pair.

Inside Out 2. Picture: Getty

“[It was] just doing a lot of extra work to make sure that no one would potentially see them as not straight,” one source alleged.

Sources accused Disney of blaming poor box office performance on the inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters, with executives reportedly citing a same-sex kiss in the animated film Lightyear.

“It is, as far as I know, still a thing, where leadership, they’ll bring up Lightyear specifically and say, ‘Oh, Lightyear was a financial failure because it had a queer kiss in it’. That’s not the reason the movie failed,’ one source said.

In the wake of allegations, fans have slammed Disney’s leadership, accusing the company of homophobia.

“Homophobia in 2024 is crazy,” X users @m00nlightstars echoed.

“Disney back at it again with the gay censorship,” another echoed.

“Stop blaming queer community for your inability to write a good movie. Lightyear was garbage, even without the gay kiss scene, it’s still going to be a garbage movie. f**k all the pathetic homophobic Disney leaders,” a third raged.