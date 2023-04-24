What role will Prince Harry play on King Charles III's Coronation day?

Prince Harry is likely to only be in the UK 24 hours for King Charles's Coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The Duke of Sussex surprised all royal fans when he confirmed he would be attending his father's coronation without wife Meghan Markle but as a non-working royal, where will he sit? And will he be on the balcony?

Prince Harry formally accepted his father King Charles III's Coronation invite while revealing he would be attending alone, leaving wife Meghan Markle and their two children home in California.

Keen to still play the dutiful son role for Charles and Camilla's big day, it's been reported the Duke of Sussex is "homesick" and "desperate" to meet up with his royal family during his trip to London for the event.

However, with a packed coronation schedule which includes a royal procession, the Coronation concert and walkabouts, it's unlikely Harry will be able to have much time with his family at all.

And as a non-working royal, after famously stepping back from his duties in 2020, it's also unlikely Harry will play a huge role in the schedule, although no details have been confirmed.

Meghan Markle has revealed she will not be attending the coronation alongside husband Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

Where will Prince Harry sit at the coronation ceremony?

A seating plan has yet to be revealed but usually at ceremonies like these, the front rows are reserved for immediate royal family members and those taking part in the ceremony.

As Harry is no longer carrying out royal duties, it has been reported he could be at least 10 rows back.

Paul Burrell, the former family butler told GB News: "He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.

"His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life."

Will Prince Harry join the royal procession?

While the route has been confirmed, how the procession will order itself hasn't been yet. However, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children have confirmed they will take part.

Prince Harry is likely to make a swift exit following the ceremony in order to not draw attention away from the new king and queen.

Prince Harry's role at the coronation will be very minimial. Picture: Alamy

Will Prince Harry be on the balcony at Buckingham Palace?

King Charles and Queen Camilla have reportedly chosen only 15 family members to stand with them on the royal balcony following the procession and the Duke of Sussex isn't going to be one of them.

A source told The Mirror: "The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy. There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment."

What are Prince Harry's travel plans?

It's been reported while Harry would love to meet up with his family, the chances are slim so it's likely he will be in and out of the UK within 24 hours.