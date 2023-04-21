'Homesick' Prince Harry was 'desperate' to go to the coronation and 'repeatedly tried to make plans with King Charles'

Prince Harry was 'desperate' to attend the coronation. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A "homesick" Prince Harry was "desperate" all along to attend his father King Charles' coronation, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex tried repeatedly to contact the king to make plans for the coronation, but only heard once from Charles about his invitation, the Sun reported.

“Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family," a royal insider told the paper.

Charles was too busy with preparations for the ceremony and other royal affairs that he only had time for one conversation.

The Sussexes confirmed their invite to the Coronation in March, but waited until earlier this month to confirm their plans.

They announced Prince Harry would attend alone, while the Duchess of Sussex remains stateside with their children.

Prince Harry did not hear directly from his father about his Coronation invite, it has been claimed. Picture: Getty

A separate royal source added that the Duke has decided to attend the Coronation to show support to his father, "not an institution".

"This is about a son showing up for his father rather than the optics of the institution," they said.

Confirming Harry and Meghan's decision, the Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

It is believed Meghan has decided to remain in the US because the Coronation clashes with Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Prince Harry is expected to return to California almost immediately after attending his father's official Coronation, missing out on the Coronation concert.

Meghan Markle will remain stateside with her children. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, it is understood Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence but the Royal Family will "have not met the Duke of Sussex's demand for an apology".

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, previously told Fox News: "We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict.

"William, without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions. The two have not spoken since the queen's funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book.

"And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private."

She added: "Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them."