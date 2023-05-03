'There is more to come': Prince Harry could pull a 'last-minute stunt' ahead of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry may not turn up to King Charles' Coronation despite his promise, royal commentator says. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could pull a last-minute stunt ahead of King Charles' Coronation and he may even pull out of the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Royal commentator Tom Bower said Harry and Meghan could still overshadow the coronation because she is "a master of the unexpected."

And Harry may not turn up to the Westminster Abbey event after being seated away from the rest of the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for his coronation. Picture: Alamy

Bower said: "I didn't think he would come and I think he's looking for an excuse not to come because quite clearly he has been put back into the guest list area of the Abbey rather than the front.

"I suspect he'll look for an excuse until the very last moment not to come. And that'll be the stunt they'll pull."

Last month, it was announced that Prince Harry would be attending the Coronation on his own.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Earlier Charles, William and the rest of the royals attended a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey.

Charles was seen smiling as he walked into the London church, while William was spotted arriving with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, who was wearing a black and white dress, grinned as she spoke in front of crowds who caught a glimpse of the family preparing for the coronation.

Queen Camilla waved from her car as they left the church.Their preparations will help ensure the ceremony on May 6, which will bring the eyes of the world on Britain, goes off without a hitch as Charles is crowned.