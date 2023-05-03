Coronation Concert: Time, date and host revealed

King Charles is holding a Coronation Concert at one of his castles to celebrate his new royal title. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles will be entertaining a huge audience this weekend as he celebrates his coronation with a concert featuring a star-studded line up, huge host and special, one-off performances.

The Coronation weekend schedule is loaded with royal events including a procession, a flyover and a concert.

As one of the bigger events of the weekend, more than 20,000 people will gather to watch a highly anticipated lineup take to the stage to celebrate King Charles's new position in the royal family.

With Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and many more royals expected to attend, here's a closer look at the concert including who is hosting, the start time and how to watch it on TV.

King Charles and wife Camilla will be centre of a whole weekend of celebrations. Picture: Alamy

What is the date and time of the Coronation Concert?

Following Saturday's full schedule of royal ceremonies and events, Sunday will see the coronation concert.

It will begin at 8pm UK time.

Where is the Coronation Concert taking place?

The giant stage and adoring audiences will be heading to Windsor Castle this Sunday to watch the Coronation Concert.

Previous rental events, such as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, held their concert in front of Buckingham Palace.

Katy Perry will be one of the headline acts at the Coronation Concert. Picture: Alamy

Who is performing at the Coronation Concert?

It's been the biggest kept secret as royal officials have only just confirmed some of the performing acts. These include:

Lionel Richie

Take That

Katy Perry

Andrea Bocelli

Freya Ridings

Coronation Choir

Paloma Faith

Nicole Scherzinger

Steve Winwood

Lang Lang

Prince William is expected to make a speech on the night in tribute to his father and step mother.

Tom Cruise, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and others are also expected to feature on video messages.

Hugh Bonneville will be hosting the Coronation Concert. Picture: Alamy

Who is hosting the Coronation Concert?

In a slight nod to Queen Elizabeth, the concert will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville who is most famous for his roles in Downton Abbey and the Paddington films.

Speaking about the gig, he said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s Coronation.

"In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

Can you watch the Coronation Concert on TV?

Yes - the concert will be broadcast live from BBC at 8pm and will last for two hours.