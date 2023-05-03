Coronation Concert: Time, date and host revealed

3 May 2023, 16:53

King Charles wearing a grey suit and red tie alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Olly Murs performing
King Charles is holding a Coronation Concert at one of his castles to celebrate his new royal title. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles will be entertaining a huge audience this weekend as he celebrates his coronation with a concert featuring a star-studded line up, huge host and special, one-off performances.

The Coronation weekend schedule is loaded with royal events including a procession, a flyover and a concert.

As one of the bigger events of the weekend, more than 20,000 people will gather to watch a highly anticipated lineup take to the stage to celebrate King Charles's new position in the royal family.

With Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and many more royals expected to attend, here's a closer look at the concert including who is hosting, the start time and how to watch it on TV.

King Charles and wife Camilla on a royal event where she wears a cream coat and black leather coat and Charles wears a blue coat and shirt
King Charles and wife Camilla will be centre of a whole weekend of celebrations. Picture: Alamy

What is the date and time of the Coronation Concert?

Following Saturday's full schedule of royal ceremonies and events, Sunday will see the coronation concert.

It will begin at 8pm UK time.

Where is the Coronation Concert taking place?

The giant stage and adoring audiences will be heading to Windsor Castle this Sunday to watch the Coronation Concert.

Previous rental events, such as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, held their concert in front of Buckingham Palace.

Katy Perry smiling with her hair up and wearing a gold dress
Katy Perry will be one of the headline acts at the Coronation Concert. Picture: Alamy

Who is performing at the Coronation Concert?

It's been the biggest kept secret as royal officials have only just confirmed some of the performing acts. These include:

Lionel Richie

Take That

Katy Perry

Andrea Bocelli

Freya Ridings

Coronation Choir

Paloma Faith

Nicole Scherzinger

Steve Winwood

Lang Lang

Prince William is expected to make a speech on the night in tribute to his father and step mother.

Tom Cruise, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and others are also expected to feature on video messages.

Everything you need to know about the King’s coronation

Hugh Bonneville will be hosting the Coronation Concert
Hugh Bonneville will be hosting the Coronation Concert. Picture: Alamy

Who is hosting the Coronation Concert?

In a slight nod to Queen Elizabeth, the concert will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville who is most famous for his roles in Downton Abbey and the Paddington films.

Speaking about the gig, he said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty’s Coronation.

"In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

Can you watch the Coronation Concert on TV?

Yes - the concert will be broadcast live from BBC at 8pm and will last for two hours.

Latest News

Planet Eating Star

Scientists capture sun-like star swallowing a planet whole

Customers have criticised the supermarket giant for the new security measures.

'It's ridiculous!': Furious Sainsbury’s shoppers criticise new barriers 'detaining' customers who fail to show receipt
Prince Harry may not turn up to King Charles' Coronation despite his promise, royal commentator says

'There is more to come': Prince Harry could pull a 'last-minute stunt' ahead of King Charles' Coronation
McDonald's was fined almost half a million pounds for the hygiene breaches

McDonald's fined nearly £500k after customer found mouse droppings in food wrapper half way through eating burger
A surrounded oil tanker

Iran seizes another oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

George Michael

George Michael and Kate Bush among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

King Charles smiling alongside pictures including a royal flyover with red white and blue smoke and coronation flag

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

Coronation crackdown: Met pledge zero tolerance on illegal protests, police 'spotters' in crowd and 11,500 on-duty officers

Coronation crackdown: Zero tolerance on illegal protests, police 'spotters' in crowd and 11,500 officers on the streets
Vladimir Putin

Russian military ‘foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin’

Former Chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy faces eight allegations against a school watchdog.

Teacher, 55, had sex in Travelodge with under-18 pupil and planned ‘hook ups on burner phone’ for nearly three years

